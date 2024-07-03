Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹4.13
Prev. Close₹4.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.73
Day's High₹4.25
Day's Low₹3.93
52 Week's High₹23.09
52 Week's Low₹3.75
Book Value₹1.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.54
P/E27.53
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.06
15.95
8.08
5.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
1.33
0.61
0.64
Net Worth
19.2
17.28
8.69
6.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.79
0.68
1.86
4.33
yoy growth (%)
16.73
-63.26
-57.08
-33.47
Raw materials
-0.42
0
0
0
As % of sales
53.44
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.15
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.42
0.23
0.1
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.11
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
-0.06
0.16
0.14
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.73
-63.26
-57.08
-33.47
Op profit growth
360.05
-68.21
7.95
-62.59
EBIT growth
-74.12
83.74
113.64
-230.48
Net profit growth
-74.77
91.31
152.29
-210.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
34.3
19.63
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
34.3
19.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Lokesh Patwa
Non Executive Director
Vikram Bajaj
Independent Director
Ankita Mundhra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunita Gupta
Independent Director
Abhimanyu Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Growington Ventures India Ltd
Summary
Growington Ventures India Limited was originally incorporated as VMV Tours & Travels Private Limited on August 03, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was changed to VMV Holidays Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to VMV Holidays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20,2014 and further to Growington Ventures India Limited on September 28, 2021. In July 2015, the Company came up with a public issue of 15,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.56 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of tours and travels in Kolkata and provide the entire gamut of activities associated with holidays like ticketing, local travel arrangement, hotel bookings, Adventure tours, etc under a single roof to clients. It also provide the most suited holidays/trips to clients, which are custom made to meet their requirements.In mid of FY 2022-23 the Board of Directors decided to shift the Companys primary line of business activities and concentrate more on trading vast variety of products, ranging from import of fruits etc.The company holds valuable associations of Travel Tourism industry. It is an active participant in International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the worlds airlines which gains wi
The Growington Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd is ₹64.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Growington Ventures India Ltd is 27.53 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Growington Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Growington Ventures India Ltd is ₹3.75 and ₹23.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Growington Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.08%, 3 Years at 49.34%, 1 Year at -82.04%, 6 Month at -21.78%, 3 Month at -10.02% and 1 Month at 6.17%.
