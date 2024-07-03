iifl-logo-icon 1
Growington Ventures India Ltd Share Price

4.02
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open4.13
  • Day's High4.25
  • 52 Wk High23.09
  • Prev. Close4.13
  • Day's Low3.93
  • 52 Wk Low 3.75
  • Turnover (lac)15.73
  • P/E27.53
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.29
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.54
  • Div. Yield0
Growington Ventures India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Growington Ventures India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Growington Ventures India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.69%

Non-Promoter- 57.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Growington Ventures India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.06

15.95

8.08

5.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

1.33

0.61

0.64

Net Worth

19.2

17.28

8.69

6.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.79

0.68

1.86

4.33

yoy growth (%)

16.73

-63.26

-57.08

-33.47

Raw materials

-0.42

0

0

0

As % of sales

53.44

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.15

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.42

0.23

0.1

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.11

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

-0.06

0.16

0.14

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.73

-63.26

-57.08

-33.47

Op profit growth

360.05

-68.21

7.95

-62.59

EBIT growth

-74.12

83.74

113.64

-230.48

Net profit growth

-74.77

91.31

152.29

-210.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

34.3

19.63

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

34.3

19.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0.94

Growington Ventures India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Growington Ventures India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Lokesh Patwa

Non Executive Director

Vikram Bajaj

Independent Director

Ankita Mundhra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunita Gupta

Independent Director

Abhimanyu Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Growington Ventures India Ltd

Summary

Growington Ventures India Limited was originally incorporated as VMV Tours & Travels Private Limited on August 03, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was changed to VMV Holidays Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to VMV Holidays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20,2014 and further to Growington Ventures India Limited on September 28, 2021. In July 2015, the Company came up with a public issue of 15,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.56 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of tours and travels in Kolkata and provide the entire gamut of activities associated with holidays like ticketing, local travel arrangement, hotel bookings, Adventure tours, etc under a single roof to clients. It also provide the most suited holidays/trips to clients, which are custom made to meet their requirements.In mid of FY 2022-23 the Board of Directors decided to shift the Companys primary line of business activities and concentrate more on trading vast variety of products, ranging from import of fruits etc.The company holds valuable associations of Travel Tourism industry. It is an active participant in International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the worlds airlines which gains wi
Company FAQs

What is the Growington Ventures India Ltd share price today?

The Growington Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd is ₹64.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Growington Ventures India Ltd is 27.53 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Growington Ventures India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Growington Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Growington Ventures India Ltd is ₹3.75 and ₹23.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Growington Ventures India Ltd?

Growington Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.08%, 3 Years at 49.34%, 1 Year at -82.04%, 6 Month at -21.78%, 3 Month at -10.02% and 1 Month at 6.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Growington Ventures India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Growington Ventures India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.30 %

