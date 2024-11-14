Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Disclosure of Events) SEBI (LODR), 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 07th January, 2025 at its registered office situated at Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No, 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400614, had inter-alia, discuss, considered and approve the following: To enhance the OCC Limit of Rs. 6,00,00,000/- from Indian Bank to Rs. 7,50,00,000 i.e, by 25% i.e. Rs . 1,50,00,000 on Adhoc Basis for a period of 3 Months. To authorise Mr. Vikram Bajaj, Director of the company to complete all formalities with regard to above The Board Meeting was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:55 P.M

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Growington Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on 14th November 2024 Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Growington Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shiv Chamber 4th Floor Plot No. 21 Sector - 11 CBD Belapur Navi Mumbai - 400614 Maharashtra inter-alia to consider the following matter: 1. To accept resignation of Mr. Parveen Kumar CFO of the company; 2. Appointment of Mr. Mukesh Patwa as CFO of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business We wish to inform you that, on the basis of the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 16th October, 2024, inter alia has discuss, considered and approve the appointment of Mr. Mukesh Patwa as CFO of the Company upon resignation of Mr. Parveen Kumar. The Board Meeting was commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M Read less.. Regulation 30 (Disclosure of events or information) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Growington Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shiv Chamber 4th Floor Plot No. 21 Sector - 11 CBD Belapur Navi Mumbai - 400614 Maharashtra inter-alia to consider the following matter: 1. To fix the date of book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting; 2. To fix the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting and approve the draft Notice and Annual Report for convening Annual General Meeting; 3. Appointment of scrutinizer for conducting e-voting/ ballot process/Pollin fair and transparent manner for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 at its registered office situated at Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No, 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400614 at 12:15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Growington Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on 14th August 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting held today on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following.: 1.Considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2.Limited Review Auditors Report on the standalone Un-Audited Financial Results and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 3.Took note of the various compliances filed with Exchange for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Disclosure of Events) SEBI (LODR), 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 19th June, 2024 at its registered office situated at Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No, 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400614, had inter-alia, discuss, considered and approve the following: To take OCC Limit of Rupees Six Crores from Indian Bank. To authorise Mr. Vikram Bajaj, Director of the company to complete all formalities with regard to above

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Growington Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval and acknowledgment of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024. 2. To update change if any in the content of its Website within two working days from the date of Board Meeting. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 28th day of May, 2024 at its registered office at Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No. 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400614, have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. Consider, approve and took on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Statement in the form of declaration that the Audit Report of auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (Enclosed). 3. The Board took note on statement of deviation in the use of the proceeds from Preferential Issue for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) for the year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024