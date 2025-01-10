iifl-logo-icon 1
Growington Ventures India Ltd Balance Sheet

3.8
(-1.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.06

15.95

8.08

5.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

1.33

0.61

0.64

Net Worth

19.2

17.28

8.69

6.22

Minority Interest

Debt

2.98

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.18

17.28

8.69

6.22

Fixed Assets

0.52

0.08

0.08

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

1

0

0.02

0.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

20.31

15.19

4.58

5.57

Inventories

0.6

0.08

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.26

7.27

0.01

0.53

Debtor Days

242.48

Other Current Assets

20.81

12.86

4.7

5.7

Sundry Creditors

-6.57

-4.57

-0.02

-0.5

Creditor Days

228.75

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.45

-0.11

-0.16

Cash

0.34

2

4

0.08

Total Assets

22.17

17.28

8.69

6.21

