Growington Ventures India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.06
15.95
8.08
5.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
1.33
0.61
0.64
Net Worth
19.2
17.28
8.69
6.22
Minority Interest
Debt
2.98
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.18
17.28
8.69
6.22
Fixed Assets
0.52
0.08
0.08
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1
0
0.02
0.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
20.31
15.19
4.58
5.57
Inventories
0.6
0.08
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.26
7.27
0.01
0.53
Debtor Days
242.48
Other Current Assets
20.81
12.86
4.7
5.7
Sundry Creditors
-6.57
-4.57
-0.02
-0.5
Creditor Days
228.75
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.45
-0.11
-0.16
Cash
0.34
2
4
0.08
Total Assets
22.17
17.28
8.69
6.21
