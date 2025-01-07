iifl-logo-icon 1
Growington Ventures India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.01
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.79

0.68

1.86

4.33

yoy growth (%)

16.73

-63.26

-57.08

-33.47

Raw materials

-0.42

0

0

0

As % of sales

53.44

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.15

-0.18

As % of sales

8.77

22.34

8.43

4.21

Other costs

-0.61

-0.59

-1.91

-4.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.6

87.51

102.95

100.31

Operating profit

-0.3

-0.06

-0.21

-0.19

OPM

-38.83

-9.85

-11.39

-4.52

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.43

0.51

0.46

0.32

Profit before tax

0.11

0.42

0.23

0.1

Taxes

-0.03

-0.11

-0.06

-0.04

Tax rate

-28.18

-26.32

-29.23

-40.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.31

0.16

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.31

0.16

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-74.77

91.31

152.29

-210.48

NPM

10

46.29

8.88

1.51

