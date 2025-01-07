Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.79
0.68
1.86
4.33
yoy growth (%)
16.73
-63.26
-57.08
-33.47
Raw materials
-0.42
0
0
0
As % of sales
53.44
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.15
-0.18
As % of sales
8.77
22.34
8.43
4.21
Other costs
-0.61
-0.59
-1.91
-4.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.6
87.51
102.95
100.31
Operating profit
-0.3
-0.06
-0.21
-0.19
OPM
-38.83
-9.85
-11.39
-4.52
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.43
0.51
0.46
0.32
Profit before tax
0.11
0.42
0.23
0.1
Taxes
-0.03
-0.11
-0.06
-0.04
Tax rate
-28.18
-26.32
-29.23
-40.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.31
0.16
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.31
0.16
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-74.77
91.31
152.29
-210.48
NPM
10
46.29
8.88
1.51
