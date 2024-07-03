iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Growington Ventures India Ltd Quarterly Results

4.01
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.72

7.04

11.11

12.62

8.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.72

7.04

11.11

12.62

8.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.19

0.2

0.21

0.21

Total Income

5.91

7.23

11.31

12.84

8.37

Total Expenditure

4.93

6.32

11.5

11.58

6.73

PBIDT

0.97

0.9

-0.19

1.26

1.65

Interest

0.13

0.12

0.07

0.05

0

PBDT

0.84

0.79

-0.26

1.21

1.65

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.03

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.32

0.3

0.32

0.36

0.42

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

0.43

-0.61

0.83

1.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.47

0.43

-0.61

0.83

1.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.47

0.43

-0.61

0.83

1.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.03

-0.04

0.51

0.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.06

16.06

16.06

16.06

16.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.95

12.78

-1.71

9.98

20.19

PBDTM(%)

14.68

11.22

-2.34

9.58

20.19

PATM(%)

8.21

6.1

-5.49

6.57

14.81

Growington Vent: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Growington Ventures India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.