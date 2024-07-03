Growington Ventures India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.72
7.04
11.11
12.62
8.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.72
7.04
11.11
12.62
8.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.19
0.2
0.21
0.21
Total Income
5.91
7.23
11.31
12.84
8.37
Total Expenditure
4.93
6.32
11.5
11.58
6.73
PBIDT
0.97
0.9
-0.19
1.26
1.65
Interest
0.13
0.12
0.07
0.05
0
PBDT
0.84
0.79
-0.26
1.21
1.65
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.03
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.32
0.3
0.32
0.36
0.42
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
0.43
-0.61
0.83
1.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.47
0.43
-0.61
0.83
1.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.47
0.43
-0.61
0.83
1.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.03
-0.04
0.51
0.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.06
16.06
16.06
16.06
16.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.95
12.78
-1.71
9.98
20.19
PBDTM(%)
14.68
11.22
-2.34
9.58
20.19
PATM(%)
8.21
6.1
-5.49
6.57
14.81
