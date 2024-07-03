Growington Ventures India Ltd Summary

Growington Ventures India Limited was originally incorporated as VMV Tours & Travels Private Limited on August 03, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was changed to VMV Holidays Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to VMV Holidays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20,2014 and further to Growington Ventures India Limited on September 28, 2021. In July 2015, the Company came up with a public issue of 15,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.56 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of tours and travels in Kolkata and provide the entire gamut of activities associated with holidays like ticketing, local travel arrangement, hotel bookings, Adventure tours, etc under a single roof to clients. It also provide the most suited holidays/trips to clients, which are custom made to meet their requirements.In mid of FY 2022-23 the Board of Directors decided to shift the Companys primary line of business activities and concentrate more on trading vast variety of products, ranging from import of fruits etc.The company holds valuable associations of Travel Tourism industry. It is an active participant in International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the worlds airlines which gains with international exposure. The Company has made plans to open up branches at various cities and enter into various other alliances with different apex bodies which would be carried out shortly. The necessary feasibility study is being carried out for the said activities and in due time the mandatory steps will be taken for the implementation of those activities.