Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 at its registered office situated at Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No, 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400614 at 12:15 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of 14th AGM of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)