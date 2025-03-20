Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹61.79
Prev. Close₹58.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.67
Day's High₹61.79
Day's Low₹59.43
52 Week's High₹58.85
52 Week's Low₹50.73
Book Value₹2.5
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
621.9
|14.49
|24,508.12
|347.17
|2.69
|793.58
|281.7
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
517.45
|47.65
|9,987.28
|61.43
|0.77
|406.91
|74.67
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
103.09
|13.58
|9,901.99
|126
|0.97
|1,836.5
|108.96
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
960.35
|0
|9,430.63
|34.5
|0
|1,595.8
|728.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
671.45
|53.08
|8,583.25
|44.23
|0.9
|77.67
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
The GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹118.40 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 23.54 as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹50.73 and ₹58.85 as of 21 Mar ‘25
GTT Data Solutions Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
