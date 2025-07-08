Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.85
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.8
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.7
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,802.9
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narendra P Mehta
Executive Director
Mihir T Choksi
Nominee (GIIC)
D R Shah
Nominee (GIIC)
Atanu C Chakraborty
Nominee (GSFC)
Girish Sahastrabuddhe
Plot No 69/70 74-79 81/82,
Mahalaxmi Indl Este Vill Iyava,
Gujarat - 382110
Tel: 91-2717-74314/74322
Website: -
Email: -
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Gujarat Cypromet Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.