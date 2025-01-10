To the Members of

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LIMITED AHMEDABAD

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financia! statements of GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes In Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

We draw attention to the fact that the Company had closed its manufacturing operations and sold/disposed off land, plant & machinery and other fixed assets in earlier years and since then the company has not resumed the manufacturing activities. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in note no. 25(f) to the financial statements. However, from the last year, company has started business operation by way of trading of goods. This does not crystalize the opinion of auditor on companies ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

On the basis of audit procedures carried out and discussion with the management, we determined that there are no matters which are to be classified as Key Audit Matters for current financial year.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisi?n of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by The Central Government of India in term of section 143 (11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable to the company.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, aforesaid Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub- section (2) of section 164 of Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B;

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company had no litigations pending as at the end of the financial year which may impact its financial position on final disposal of the respective matters.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. As at 31st March, 2024 there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Management Representation:

a. The Management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and provided in clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material mis- statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company had used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that the audit trail feature used by the company to maintain accounting transactions did not operate throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not fulfilled for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For And On Behalf Of S. N. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Firm reg. No. 109782W Priyam Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad M. No. 144892 Dated: 24th May, 2024 UDIN: 24144892BKAVNX6291

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

On the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and

explanation given to us during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars

including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not have any intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted by the company has physically verified the property, plant and equipment. To the best of our knowledge and, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification or have been reported to us.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company has adopted historical cost model for accounting for PPE, hence no revaluation has been carried out by the company.

e) According to information and explanation given to us and result of our audit procedure, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanation given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

iii. Investments, Guarantees, Loans and Advances:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, during the year the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans but the company has made investments in shares same is disclosed in the Note no. 4 of the financial statements.

b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedure conducted by us, investment made by the company is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedure conducted by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances therefore, the provision of clause 3(iii)(c) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of any loans, investments, guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73, 74, 75 & 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder during the year and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, as there are no manufacturing activities carried out during the year, the requirements of maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) As per the information & explanations furnished to us, in our opinion the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues of T.D.S., GST, and other material statutory dues as applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory liabilities were outstanding for more than six months as at 31st March, 2024 from the date they were due for payment except the following:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Financial Year 1. Gujarat Commercial Tax, 2005 (Governed by AMC) Professional Tax 200 2019-20

b) According to information and explanations given to us and so far, as appears from our examination of books of account, there were no statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In respect of Long-term Funds:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as verified from books of accounts, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as verified from books of accounts, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, the company has no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of warrant for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted

auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported to us by the management during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us there is no instances of fraud reportable under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As per information and explanation given by management there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. As the company is not the Nidhi Company, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for related party transactions and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. In respect of interna! Audit:

In our opinion the Company has an adequate interna! audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have held discussions with the interna! auditor of the Company for the year under audit and considered their opinion in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them and hence clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it during the year.

xvi. a) As the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934, clause (xvi) of paragraph 3

of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

b) As a company is neither a NBFC nor conducted any non-Banking financial or housing activities hence the reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (b) and (c) is not required.

d) This clause is not applicable to the company as it is not Core Investment Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There being no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, this clause is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they material fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provision under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 by addition of the second proviso to sub-section (5) is not applicable to the Company since the company is not fall under the criteria of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiary company at the end of the year hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE]

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financia! Controls over financia! reporting of GUJCHEM DISTILLERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial

controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the company and operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.