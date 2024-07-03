iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Share Price

439
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open439
  • Day's High439
  • 52 Wk High540.6
  • Prev. Close439
  • Day's Low439
  • 52 Wk Low 61.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.53
  • P/E410.28
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value390.25
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

439

Prev. Close

439

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

439

Day's Low

439

52 Week's High

540.6

52 Week's Low

61.75

Book Value

390.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.67

P/E

410.28

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Oct, 2024

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 38.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.36

0.16

0.16

0.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.5

4.21

4.18

3.8

Net Worth

16.86

4.37

4.34

3.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.36

-0.34

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.05

-0.45

-0.37

Depreciation

0

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

0.29

0.78

-2.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-81.99

15.62

6.14

-17.96

EBIT growth

-278.12

-88.56

20.05

-17.23

Net profit growth

-267.19

-87.98

20.4

-18.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1.16

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.16

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.27

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujchem Distillers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunil Kondiba Kalhapure

Additional Director

Nirupama Dattatray

Additional Director

Nirupama Dattatray

Chairman & Managing Director

Jimmy Olsson

Additional Director

Nilesh Jayant Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujchem Distillers India Ltd

Summary

Summary

Gujchem Distillers India Limited (GDIL) was initially set up as a proprietary concern in 1911, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company as Sardesai Brothers Private Limited in 1939. In year 1961, it was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name and style as Sardesai Brothers Limited and the Company name was changed to Gujchem Distillers India Limited in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Industrial Alcohol, Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, and Auxiliaries and Chemicals in India. It also offers Monochloro Acetic Acid and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose.In 2023, the Company has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company called Sera Code Private Limited on July 28, 2022 to carry on the business of Information Technology.
Company FAQs

What is the Gujchem Distillers India Ltd share price today?

The Gujchem Distillers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹439 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is ₹156.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is 410.28 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujchem Distillers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is ₹61.75 and ₹540.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd?

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.90%, 3 Years at 209.76%, 1 Year at 423.68%, 6 Month at 99.55%, 3 Month at -17.17% and 1 Month at 24.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.96 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 38.97 %

