Open₹439
Prev. Close₹439
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹439
Day's Low₹439
52 Week's High₹540.6
52 Week's Low₹61.75
Book Value₹390.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.67
P/E410.28
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.36
0.16
0.16
0.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.5
4.21
4.18
3.8
Net Worth
16.86
4.37
4.34
3.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.36
-0.34
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.05
-0.45
-0.37
Depreciation
0
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
0.29
0.78
-2.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-81.99
15.62
6.14
-17.96
EBIT growth
-278.12
-88.56
20.05
-17.23
Net profit growth
-267.19
-87.98
20.4
-18.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1.16
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.16
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sunil Kondiba Kalhapure
Additional Director
Nirupama Dattatray
Additional Director
Nirupama Dattatray
Chairman & Managing Director
Jimmy Olsson
Additional Director
Nilesh Jayant Jain
Reports by Gujchem Distillers India Ltd
Summary
Gujchem Distillers India Limited (GDIL) was initially set up as a proprietary concern in 1911, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company as Sardesai Brothers Private Limited in 1939. In year 1961, it was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name and style as Sardesai Brothers Limited and the Company name was changed to Gujchem Distillers India Limited in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Industrial Alcohol, Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, and Auxiliaries and Chemicals in India. It also offers Monochloro Acetic Acid and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose.In 2023, the Company has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company called Sera Code Private Limited on July 28, 2022 to carry on the business of Information Technology.
Read More
The Gujchem Distillers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹439 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is ₹156.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is 410.28 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujchem Distillers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is ₹61.75 and ₹540.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.90%, 3 Years at 209.76%, 1 Year at 423.68%, 6 Month at 99.55%, 3 Month at -17.17% and 1 Month at 24.13%.
