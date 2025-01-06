Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.05
-0.45
-0.37
Depreciation
0
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
0.29
0.78
-2.68
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
0.16
0.24
-3.13
Capital expenditure
0.01
-1.27
0
-0.04
Free cash flow
-0.59
-1.1
0.24
-3.17
Equity raised
7.39
7.5
8.42
9.17
Investing
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Financing
0
-0.14
0.14
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.8
6.23
8.79
5.89
