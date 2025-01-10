iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Balance Sheet

430
(-0.46%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.36

0.16

0.16

0.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.5

4.21

4.18

3.8

Net Worth

16.86

4.37

4.34

3.96

Minority Interest

Debt

22.01

12.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.87

16.38

4.34

3.96

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

0.23

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.08

0.07

0

Networking Capital

34.17

15.72

2.9

3.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.86

0.1

1.18

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

32.67

15.66

1.94

3.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.02

-0.09

0

Cash

4.31

0.33

1.33

0.24

Total Assets

38.86

16.39

4.33

3.96

