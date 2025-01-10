Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.36
0.16
0.16
0.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.5
4.21
4.18
3.8
Net Worth
16.86
4.37
4.34
3.96
Minority Interest
Debt
22.01
12.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.87
16.38
4.34
3.96
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.23
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.08
0.07
0
Networking Capital
34.17
15.72
2.9
3.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.86
0.1
1.18
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
32.67
15.66
1.94
3.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.02
-0.09
0
Cash
4.31
0.33
1.33
0.24
Total Assets
38.86
16.39
4.33
3.96
No Record Found
