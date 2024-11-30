iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd AGM

421.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Gujchem Distill CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
1. Approved the Notice of the 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The 85th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant annexures thereto for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved the date of Book Closure fixed from Sunday, November 24, 2024 till Saturday, November 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company Proceedings of 85th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Gujchem Distill: Related News

No Record Found

