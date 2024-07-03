iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Company Summary

430
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:00:00 PM

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Summary

Gujchem Distillers India Limited (GDIL) was initially set up as a proprietary concern in 1911, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company as Sardesai Brothers Private Limited in 1939. In year 1961, it was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name and style as Sardesai Brothers Limited and the Company name was changed to Gujchem Distillers India Limited in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Industrial Alcohol, Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, and Auxiliaries and Chemicals in India. It also offers Monochloro Acetic Acid and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose.In 2023, the Company has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company called Sera Code Private Limited on July 28, 2022 to carry on the business of Information Technology.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.