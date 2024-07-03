Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Summary

Gujchem Distillers India Limited (GDIL) was initially set up as a proprietary concern in 1911, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company as Sardesai Brothers Private Limited in 1939. In year 1961, it was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name and style as Sardesai Brothers Limited and the Company name was changed to Gujchem Distillers India Limited in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Industrial Alcohol, Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, and Auxiliaries and Chemicals in India. It also offers Monochloro Acetic Acid and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose.In 2023, the Company has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company called Sera Code Private Limited on July 28, 2022 to carry on the business of Information Technology.