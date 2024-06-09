|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 May 2024
|8 Jun 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 for Issue of Securities under Preferential Issue Summary of the Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on June 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024) Scrutinizers Report alongwith Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.