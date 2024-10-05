Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

1. Approved the Notice of the 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The 85th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant annexures thereto for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved the date of Book Closure fixed from Sunday, November 24, 2024 till Saturday, November 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 and Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

1. Considered and Approved keeping and maintenance of the keep the Books of Accounts, Minutes books and other Statutory Records from its Registered Office to its Corporate Office situated at 1102, Lodha Supremus, Floor 11, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai-400013, Maharastra.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Samir Rohitbhai Shah from the office of Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective from the closing hours of August 14, 2024. 3. Considered and appointed Mr. Mahendra Agarwal as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 14, 2024. 4. Considered and accepted the resignation of M/s. S. N. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 109782W), Ahmedabad from the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company effective from the closing hours of August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

1. The allotment of 1,23,50,000 Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of face value of Rs. 65/- (Rupees Sixty Five only) each at par. 2. The allotment of 2,59,22,000 (Two Crores Fifty Nine Lakhs Twenty Two Thousand) Convertible Warrants of Face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each at a premium of Rs. 64/- each Read less..

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the change in director resulting into change in management pursuant to Regulation 24(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2011 subject to necessary approvals. 2. To consider the increase in borrowing limits of the Company subject to necessary approvals. 3. To consider the place for Corporate Office of the Company. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Audited Financial Statements thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following: i. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. ii. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Standalone Financial Results. iii. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 6 May 2024

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal for Issue of Securities of the Company on Preferential Basis to Strategic Investors towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 71 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 2. adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. fix the day date time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 5. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/05/2024 has been revised to 10/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/05/2024 has been rescheduled on 10/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) As per Board Meeting Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024