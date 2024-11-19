1. Approved the Notice of the 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The 85th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant annexures thereto for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved the date of Book Closure fixed from Sunday, November 24, 2024 till Saturday, November 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company Clarification for Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)