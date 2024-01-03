iifl-logo

Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

0
(0%)

GURUNANAK AGRICULTURE INDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

15,870.9

35.64,98,985.183,711.70.8536,624.72,991.28

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,592.6

33.534,46,750.173,449.840.6834,083.23495.41

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

708.05

29.452,60,705.175,3500.8515,54690.82

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,967.9

29.572,50,435.432,095.982.3412,081.71,151.15

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

2,807.35

42.42,28,108.731,335.750.7515,791.64194.04

