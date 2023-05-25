To the Members of H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of Inventories Our audit work included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: At the balance sheet date 31 March 2023, the Company holds inventories comprising of raw materials, finished goods, work-in-progress aggregating to Rs. 3,203.53 lacs as disclosed in note8 to the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company. Such inventory is carried at cost, or net realisable value whichever is lower, as per the accounting policy disclosed in note 2.2(vi). • Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy and valuation method of inventory in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. Determination of cost of inventory involves allocation of various production and administration overheads incurred to bring the inventory to its present location and condition, which involves management judgement and estimation. • Assessed the design and implementation of controls in respect of the inventory valuation and tested the effectiveness of key inventory controls. Amongst the other overheads, fixed production overheads are allocated to the costs of conversion based on the normal capacity of the production facilities in accordance with the principles of Ind AS -2, Inventories. • Discussed with management the rationale supporting assumptions and estimates used in carrying out the inventory valuation and corroborated the same to our understanding of the business. Tested the computation of various overhead absorption rates by tracing the underlying data to audited historical operational results of the Company. Further, at the end of each reporting period, the management of the Company also assesses whether there is any objective evidence that net realisable value of any item of inventory is below the carrying value. If so, such inventories are written down to their net realisable value in accordance with Ind AS • Verified the expenses considered as cost of conversion including estimates for apportionment of the conversion on the different classes of finished goods and work-in- progress and recomputed the arithmetical accuracy thereof for calculating the conversion cost considered as part of the finished goods and work in progress. 2, Inventories. • Obtained understanding of management process for identification of slow moving, non-moving or obsolete inventories and ensured that the same is consistently applied. Considering the complexities and materiality of amounts involved and significant management judgements and estimates required with respect to valuation of inventory, this matter has been determined to be a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Recomputed the net realisable value of the finished goods and reviewed the management assessment for carrying inventory at lower of cost and net realisable value. • Obtained written representations from management and those charged with governance on the completeness and adequacy of inventory allowance recognised as at the year-end. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon 6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements 7. Theaccompanyingstandalonefinancialstatementshave been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements 10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. 11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control; • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls; • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management; • Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 12. We communicate with management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. 16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 17. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2023 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company, as detailed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2023; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2023.; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2023. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 52(k) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 52(l) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2023 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend; and vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a feature of audit trail, with effect from the financial year beginning on 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is not applicable for the current financial year. For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Ashish Gera Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 508685 Date: 25 May 2023 UDIN: 23508685BGYCRE4630 Annexure I referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and right of use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at Village Mayar, Tehsil Hisar, District Hisar with gross carrying value of Rs. 16.26 lacs as at 31 March 2023 (refer note 3 to the standalone financial statements), which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. (b) As disclosed in note 22 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crore by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were not subject to audit, except for the following:

Name of the Bank Working capital limit sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter Information disclosed as per return (A) Information as per books of accounts (B) Difference (A-B) Remarks/reason if any State Bank 3470.00 Inventory and Q1 4,332.87 4,777.42 (444.55) Under/over reporting of assets of India Trade Receivables Q2 5,214.52 5,379.09 (164.57) numbers in stock statement is on Q3 4,196.09 4,201.03 (4.94) account of revaluation of foreign trade receivable on closing Q4 4,112.94 4,054.35 58.59 date as per requirement of Ind AS, reclassification entries and provisional valuation of WIP & Finished goods inventory.