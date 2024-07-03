Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹131.8
Prev. Close₹130.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.01
Day's High₹131.8
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹193.95
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹38.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.92
3.92
4.12
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.86
9.08
26.6
18.53
Net Worth
13.78
13
30.72
22.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.57
81.75
107.44
90.23
yoy growth (%)
18.12
-23.91
19.07
1.95
Raw materials
-35.61
-30.97
-53.51
-46.89
As % of sales
36.88
37.89
49.8
51.96
Employee costs
-25.36
-22.21
-23
-18.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.48
0.38
0.2
-3.25
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.6
-1.61
-1.08
Tax paid
-1.88
-0.04
-1.19
1.1
Working capital
7.97
-5.8
-0.09
-4.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.12
-23.91
19.07
1.95
Op profit growth
110.97
25.89
-471.5
-118.85
EBIT growth
114.47
37.01
-272.79
-136.03
Net profit growth
960.3
-85.58
-209.37
-206.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
93.56
83.98
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
93.56
83.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.8
2.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kailash Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Parshotam Das Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ritu Bansal
Executive Director & CEO
RaghavKumar Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHUBHAM JAIN
Independent Director
Vikram Sumatilal Sheth
Independent Director
Siddharth Agrawal
Independent Director
Vikram Jhunjhunwala
Reports by H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
Summary
Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills Limited is a leading manufacturer of cotton specialty yarns and cotton sewing threads catering to both local and export markets. The Companymanufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill. Balancing equipment was added to the thread division in 1992-93 to improve the product mix and range of products. The products marketed under the Dora brand, besides being sold under DGS and D-rate contract to the defence sector, fertiliser units and tyre manufacturers, are also exported to Germany, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, etc.HP Cotton undertook a backward-cum-forward-integration project to increase the thread manufacturing capacity by around 80%. It is following the total quality management concept to obtain the ISO 9000 certification.
Read More
The H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is ₹50.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is ₹110 and ₹193.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.59%, 3 Years at -10.64%, 1 Year at -9.53%, 6 Month at -1.44%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at 0.08%.
