iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Share Price

128.5
(-1.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open131.8
  • Day's High131.8
  • 52 Wk High193.95
  • Prev. Close130.5
  • Day's Low122
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)3.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

131.8

Prev. Close

130.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.01

Day's High

131.8

Day's Low

122

52 Week's High

193.95

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

38.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.89%

Non-Promoter- 35.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.92

3.92

4.12

3.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.86

9.08

26.6

18.53

Net Worth

13.78

13

30.72

22.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.57

81.75

107.44

90.23

yoy growth (%)

18.12

-23.91

19.07

1.95

Raw materials

-35.61

-30.97

-53.51

-46.89

As % of sales

36.88

37.89

49.8

51.96

Employee costs

-25.36

-22.21

-23

-18.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.48

0.38

0.2

-3.25

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.6

-1.61

-1.08

Tax paid

-1.88

-0.04

-1.19

1.1

Working capital

7.97

-5.8

-0.09

-4.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.12

-23.91

19.07

1.95

Op profit growth

110.97

25.89

-471.5

-118.85

EBIT growth

114.47

37.01

-272.79

-136.03

Net profit growth

960.3

-85.58

-209.37

-206.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

93.56

83.98

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

93.56

83.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.8

2.08

View Annually Results

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kailash Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Parshotam Das Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ritu Bansal

Executive Director & CEO

RaghavKumar Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHUBHAM JAIN

Independent Director

Vikram Sumatilal Sheth

Independent Director

Siddharth Agrawal

Independent Director

Vikram Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Summary

Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills Limited is a leading manufacturer of cotton specialty yarns and cotton sewing threads catering to both local and export markets. The Companymanufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill. Balancing equipment was added to the thread division in 1992-93 to improve the product mix and range of products. The products marketed under the Dora brand, besides being sold under DGS and D-rate contract to the defence sector, fertiliser units and tyre manufacturers, are also exported to Germany, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, etc.HP Cotton undertook a backward-cum-forward-integration project to increase the thread manufacturing capacity by around 80%. It is following the total quality management concept to obtain the ISO 9000 certification.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd share price today?

The H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is ₹50.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is ₹110 and ₹193.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd?

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.59%, 3 Years at -10.64%, 1 Year at -9.53%, 6 Month at -1.44%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at 0.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.