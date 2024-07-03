iifl-logo-icon 1
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

126.8
(-0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

33.74

25.32

19.07

25.7

22.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.74

25.32

19.07

25.7

22.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.31

0.61

0.26

0.58

Total Income

34

25.63

19.68

25.96

23.07

Total Expenditure

29.7

23.1

19.83

24.42

19.67

PBIDT

4.3

2.53

-0.15

1.54

3.4

Interest

1.68

1.46

1.72

1.83

1.66

PBDT

2.62

1.07

-1.87

-0.29

1.74

Depreciation

0.83

0.82

0.86

0.86

0.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.96

-0.22

-0.46

0.1

-4.48

Reported Profit After Tax

0.83

0.47

-2.27

-1.25

5.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.83

0.47

-2.27

-1.25

5.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.83

0.47

-2.27

-1.25

5.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.14

1.2

-5.78

-3.18

13.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.92

3.92

3.92

3.92

3.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.74

9.99

-0.78

5.99

15.11

PBDTM(%)

7.76

4.22

-9.8

-1.12

7.73

PATM(%)

2.45

1.85

-11.9

-4.86

23.74

