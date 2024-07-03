H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
33.74
25.32
19.07
25.7
22.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.74
25.32
19.07
25.7
22.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.31
0.61
0.26
0.58
Total Income
34
25.63
19.68
25.96
23.07
Total Expenditure
29.7
23.1
19.83
24.42
19.67
PBIDT
4.3
2.53
-0.15
1.54
3.4
Interest
1.68
1.46
1.72
1.83
1.66
PBDT
2.62
1.07
-1.87
-0.29
1.74
Depreciation
0.83
0.82
0.86
0.86
0.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.96
-0.22
-0.46
0.1
-4.48
Reported Profit After Tax
0.83
0.47
-2.27
-1.25
5.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.83
0.47
-2.27
-1.25
5.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.83
0.47
-2.27
-1.25
5.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.14
1.2
-5.78
-3.18
13.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.92
3.92
3.92
3.92
3.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.74
9.99
-0.78
5.99
15.11
PBDTM(%)
7.76
4.22
-9.8
-1.12
7.73
PATM(%)
2.45
1.85
-11.9
-4.86
23.74
