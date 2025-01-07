iifl-logo-icon 1
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

126.8
(-0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.57

81.75

107.44

90.23

yoy growth (%)

18.12

-23.91

19.07

1.95

Raw materials

-35.61

-30.97

-53.51

-46.89

As % of sales

36.88

37.89

49.8

51.96

Employee costs

-25.36

-22.21

-23

-18.41

As % of sales

26.26

27.16

21.4

20.4

Other costs

-26.21

-24.11

-27.4

-25.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.14

29.5

25.5

28.68

Operating profit

9.36

4.44

3.52

-0.94

OPM

9.7

5.43

3.28

-1.05

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.6

-1.61

-1.08

Interest expense

-2.48

-3.33

-2.51

-1.68

Other income

1.31

1.87

0.8

0.45

Profit before tax

5.48

0.38

0.2

-3.25

Taxes

-1.88

-0.04

-1.19

1.1

Tax rate

-34.41

-11.08

-591.75

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.59

0.33

-0.98

-2.15

Exceptional items

0

0

3.34

0

Net profit

3.59

0.33

2.35

-2.15

yoy growth (%)

960.3

-85.58

-209.37

-206.54

NPM

3.72

0.41

2.19

-2.38

