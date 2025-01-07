Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.57
81.75
107.44
90.23
yoy growth (%)
18.12
-23.91
19.07
1.95
Raw materials
-35.61
-30.97
-53.51
-46.89
As % of sales
36.88
37.89
49.8
51.96
Employee costs
-25.36
-22.21
-23
-18.41
As % of sales
26.26
27.16
21.4
20.4
Other costs
-26.21
-24.11
-27.4
-25.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.14
29.5
25.5
28.68
Operating profit
9.36
4.44
3.52
-0.94
OPM
9.7
5.43
3.28
-1.05
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.6
-1.61
-1.08
Interest expense
-2.48
-3.33
-2.51
-1.68
Other income
1.31
1.87
0.8
0.45
Profit before tax
5.48
0.38
0.2
-3.25
Taxes
-1.88
-0.04
-1.19
1.1
Tax rate
-34.41
-11.08
-591.75
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.59
0.33
-0.98
-2.15
Exceptional items
0
0
3.34
0
Net profit
3.59
0.33
2.35
-2.15
yoy growth (%)
960.3
-85.58
-209.37
-206.54
NPM
3.72
0.41
2.19
-2.38
