H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.48
0.38
0.2
-3.25
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.6
-1.61
-1.08
Tax paid
-1.88
-0.04
-1.19
1.1
Working capital
7.97
-5.8
-0.09
-4.97
Other operating items
Operating
8.85
-8.06
-2.7
-8.2
Capital expenditure
2.22
4.97
15.92
0.52
Free cash flow
11.07
-3.09
13.21
-7.68
Equity raised
30.13
30.03
25.95
29.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.54
-7.71
3.02
9.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0.38
0
Net in cash
48.74
19.22
42.57
31.82
