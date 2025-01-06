iifl-logo-icon 1
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

H P Cotton Tex FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.48

0.38

0.2

-3.25

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.6

-1.61

-1.08

Tax paid

-1.88

-0.04

-1.19

1.1

Working capital

7.97

-5.8

-0.09

-4.97

Other operating items

Operating

8.85

-8.06

-2.7

-8.2

Capital expenditure

2.22

4.97

15.92

0.52

Free cash flow

11.07

-3.09

13.21

-7.68

Equity raised

30.13

30.03

25.95

29.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.54

-7.71

3.02

9.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0.38

0

Net in cash

48.74

19.22

42.57

31.82

