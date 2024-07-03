H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Summary

Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills Limited is a leading manufacturer of cotton specialty yarns and cotton sewing threads catering to both local and export markets. The Companymanufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill. Balancing equipment was added to the thread division in 1992-93 to improve the product mix and range of products. The products marketed under the Dora brand, besides being sold under DGS and D-rate contract to the defence sector, fertiliser units and tyre manufacturers, are also exported to Germany, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, etc.HP Cotton undertook a backward-cum-forward-integration project to increase the thread manufacturing capacity by around 80%. It is following the total quality management concept to obtain the ISO 9000 certification.