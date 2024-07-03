Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills Limited is a leading manufacturer of cotton specialty yarns and cotton sewing threads catering to both local and export markets. The Companymanufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill. Balancing equipment was added to the thread division in 1992-93 to improve the product mix and range of products. The products marketed under the Dora brand, besides being sold under DGS and D-rate contract to the defence sector, fertiliser units and tyre manufacturers, are also exported to Germany, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, etc.HP Cotton undertook a backward-cum-forward-integration project to increase the thread manufacturing capacity by around 80%. It is following the total quality management concept to obtain the ISO 9000 certification.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.