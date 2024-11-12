iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Board Meeting

124.45
(3.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:04:00 AM

H P Cotton Tex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024. Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

H P Cotton Tex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.