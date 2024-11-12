Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

H.P.COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024. Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024