To,

The Board of Directors,

M/s. HAMPS BIO LIMITED

2900/112, G.I.D.C.,

Near Atul Limited, Bharuch,

Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India- 393002

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Hamps Bio Limited

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Hamps Bio Limited (herein referred to "the Company" or "the Issuer"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31,2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on March 31,2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the " Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 04th June,2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("SME IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended(the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations");

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the period/year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 on the basis of notes to restatement in the note IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act,(ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 02nd July, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2020) issued by the ICAI. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the period/year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. Audit for the financial period ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31,

2022 was conducted by us only vide report dated June 04, 2024 and September 2, 2023, September 5, 2022 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, for the period ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 respectively.

In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the company, as at March 31,2024, and as at financial year ended on March 31, 2023 and for the period ended March 31, 2022 is prepared by the company and approved by the Board of Directors. These restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure XXXVII to this report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profits & Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the financial period/year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March, 2022 is prepared by the company and approved by the Board of Directors. These restated Statement of Profit & Loss have been arrived at after making adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure XXXVII to this report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the Financial period/year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March, 2022 is prepared by the company and approved by the Board of Directors. These restated Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting

Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure XXXVII to this report.

Based on our examination and according to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the respective financial year to which they relate; b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; c) have no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments; d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note. e) do not require any adjustment for change in accounting policies as there was no change in the accounting policies. f) have no revaluation reserves which need to be disclosed separately.

We have also examined the following financial information as set out in annexure prepare by the management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024, for the period ended on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022

Sr. No. Particulars Annexures 1 Restated Statement of Share Capital IV 2 Restated Statement of Reserves and Surplus V 3 Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowings VI 4 Restated Statement of Other Long Term Borrowings VII 5 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets XXIX 6 Restated Statement of Short Term Borrowings VIII 7 Restated Statement of Trade Payables IX 8 Restated Statement of Short Term Provisions X 9 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities XI 10 Restated Statement of Property, Plants and Equipment XII 11 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments XIII 12 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets XIV 13 Restated Statement of Inventories XV 14 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables XVI 15 Restated Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalents XVII 16 Restated Statement of Short Term Loans and Advances XVIII 17 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets XVIX 18 Restated Statement of Turnover XX 19 Restated Statement of Other Income XXI 20 Restated Statement of Cost Of Material Consumed XXII 21 Restated Statement of Purchases of Stock in Trade XXIII 22 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories of work in progress and finished goods XXIV 23 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses XXV 24 Restated Statement of Finance Cost XXVI 25 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortisation Cost XII 26 Restated Statement of Other Expenses XXVIII 27 Restated Statement of Tax Expenses XXIX 28 Restated Statement Of Earnings Per Share XXX 29 Restated Statement Of Related Party Transaction XXXI 30 Restated Statement Of Accounting Ratios XXXII 31 Restated Statement Of Capitalisation XXXIII 32 Restated Statement Of Tax Shelters XXXIV 33 Restated Statement Of Other Financial Ratio XXXV 34 Restated Statement Of Accounting Ratios & Other Ratio, as per ICDR. XXXVI

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure XXXVII are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. MGVS and Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold the peer review certificate No. 016099 having effective date from December 12, 2023 to December 31, 2026.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Annexure I to XXXVI of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure XXXVII are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.