SectorTrading
Open₹80.25
Prev. Close₹77.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹99.86
Day's High₹81.86
Day's Low₹78.9
52 Week's High₹107.2
52 Week's Low₹75.35
Book Value₹22.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.66
P/E67.8
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.96
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.41
-0.14
-0.49
Net Worth
3.37
1.36
1.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Herrik Shah
Whole Time Director
Shrenik Shah
Non Executive Director
Pallavi Shah
Independent Director
Radhika Arun Kanodiya
Independent Director
Jinay Palrecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hamps Bio Limited
Summary
Hamps Bio Limited was originally incorporated under the name Hamps Bio Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on January 02, 2007. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Hamps Bio Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on July 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the ethical marketing and distribution of pharma formulation products across wide range of dosage including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel and powder used as medicine and nutrition supplements as well as manufacturing of freeze dried and frozen products in the FMCG industry such as fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. The Company is recognized in pharma industry under the brand name Hamps and in freeze-dried and frozen food division through own brand FzyEzy.The Company sell products through more than 50 distributors network as on March 31, 2024 and E-commerce platform, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, Jio Mart, Etc. It sell pharma products primarily in 8 States and Union territories and FDFP products primarily in 4 countries and 22 States and Union territories.In year 2007, the Company commenced operating as an ethical pharmaceutical marketing firm, with the network of its distributors in Gujarat region for distribution of pharmaceutical
Read More
The Hamps Bio Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hamps Bio Limited is ₹35.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hamps Bio Limited is 67.8 and 3.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hamps Bio Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hamps Bio Limited is ₹75.35 and ₹107.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hamps Bio Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -19.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.