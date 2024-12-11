iifl-logo-icon 1
Hamps Bio Limited Share Price

81.86
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.25
  • Day's High81.86
  • 52 Wk High107.2
  • Prev. Close77.97
  • Day's Low78.9
  • 52 Wk Low 75.35
  • Turnover (lac)99.86
  • P/E67.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.02
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hamps Bio Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

80.25

Prev. Close

77.97

Turnover(Lac.)

99.86

Day's High

81.86

Day's Low

78.9

52 Week's High

107.2

52 Week's Low

75.35

Book Value

22.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.66

P/E

67.8

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

Hamps Bio Limited Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hamps Bio Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hamps Bio Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hamps Bio Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.96

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.41

-0.14

-0.49

Net Worth

3.37

1.36

1.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hamps Bio Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hamps Bio Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Herrik Shah

Whole Time Director

Shrenik Shah

Non Executive Director

Pallavi Shah

Independent Director

Radhika Arun Kanodiya

Independent Director

Jinay Palrecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hamps Bio Limited
Summary

Summary

Hamps Bio Limited was originally incorporated under the name Hamps Bio Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on January 02, 2007. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Hamps Bio Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on July 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the ethical marketing and distribution of pharma formulation products across wide range of dosage including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel and powder used as medicine and nutrition supplements as well as manufacturing of freeze dried and frozen products in the FMCG industry such as fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. The Company is recognized in pharma industry under the brand name Hamps and in freeze-dried and frozen food division through own brand FzyEzy.The Company sell products through more than 50 distributors network as on March 31, 2024 and E-commerce platform, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, Jio Mart, Etc. It sell pharma products primarily in 8 States and Union territories and FDFP products primarily in 4 countries and 22 States and Union territories.In year 2007, the Company commenced operating as an ethical pharmaceutical marketing firm, with the network of its distributors in Gujarat region for distribution of pharmaceutical
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hamps Bio Limited share price today?

The Hamps Bio Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hamps Bio Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hamps Bio Limited is ₹35.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hamps Bio Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Hamps Bio Limited is 67.8 and 3.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hamps Bio Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hamps Bio Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hamps Bio Limited is ₹75.35 and ₹107.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hamps Bio Limited?

Hamps Bio Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -19.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hamps Bio Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Hamps Bio Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 71.99 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 27.78 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.