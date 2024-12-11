Hamps Bio Limited Summary

Hamps Bio Limited was originally incorporated under the name Hamps Bio Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on January 02, 2007. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Hamps Bio Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on July 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the ethical marketing and distribution of pharma formulation products across wide range of dosage including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel and powder used as medicine and nutrition supplements as well as manufacturing of freeze dried and frozen products in the FMCG industry such as fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. The Company is recognized in pharma industry under the brand name Hamps and in freeze-dried and frozen food division through own brand FzyEzy.The Company sell products through more than 50 distributors network as on March 31, 2024 and E-commerce platform, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, Jio Mart, Etc. It sell pharma products primarily in 8 States and Union territories and FDFP products primarily in 4 countries and 22 States and Union territories.In year 2007, the Company commenced operating as an ethical pharmaceutical marketing firm, with the network of its distributors in Gujarat region for distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products across therapeutic areas as well as consumer health care product. Further, it procure products with various contract manufacturers who has WHO GMP approved manufacturing plant facility. In 2017, the Company launched FMCG division, focusing in freeze dried and frozen products.The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 6.5 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.