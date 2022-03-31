Hamps Bio Limited Management Discussions

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations for the financial years endedon 2024, 2023 and 2022 is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, our Restated Financial Statements, including the schedules, notes and significant accounting policies thereto, included in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 157 of this Draft Prospectus. Our Restated Financial Statements have been derived from our audited financial statements and restated in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the ICAI Guidance Note.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are engaged in the ethical marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products ("Pharma") across wide range of dosage including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel and powder used as medicine and nutrition supplements as well as the manufacturing of freeze dried and frozen products ("FDFP") such as fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. We are recognized in the pharmaceutical industry under our own brand name "Hamps" and in freeze-dried and frozen food segmentthrough our own brand "FzyEzy". We sell our products through more than 50 distributors network as on March 31, 2024 and E-commerce platform, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, Jio Mart, Etc. We sell our pharma products primarily in 8 States and Union territories and our FDFP products primarily in 4 countries and 20 States and Union territories. As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, we had a range of more than 180 different products sold across both the segments.

The table below sets forth the breakdown of our segment wise revenue from operations for the Fiscal 2024, Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from Operations % of Revenue Revenue from Operations % of Revenue Revenue from Operations % of Revenue Pharma 366.43 56.59 377.77 67.72 393.15 73.62 FDFP 281.10 43.41 180.05 32.28 140.89 26.38 Total 647.53 100.00 557.81 100.00 534.05 100.00

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS AFTER MARCH 31, 2024

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the stub period in this Draft Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors"

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

? Changes in laws and regulations relating to the sectors in which we operate;

? Our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and expansion plans;

? Changes in consumer demand

? Our inability to maintain or enhance our brand recognition;

? Significant increases in prices of, or shortages of, or disruption in supply;

? Our ability to attract, retain and manage qualified personnel;

? Conflict of Interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties;

? Economic and business conditions in the Domestic and international markets in which we operate;

? Changes in government policies and regulatory actions that apply to or affect our business;

? Changes in political and social conditions in India;

? Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

? The occurrence of natural disasters or calamities;

? The monetary and interest rate policies of India and other countries;

? Inability to adequately protect our trademarks;

? Other factors beyond our control; and

? Our ability to manage risks that arise from these factors.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

COMPONENTS OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

Total Revenue

Our total revenue is divided into revenue from operations and other income.

Our other income consists of Interest Income, Dividend Income, Gain on Sale of Investments and Other Non Operating Income.

Total Expenses

Our total expenses comprise of Cost of Material Consumed, Purchase of Stock in Trade, Change in Inventories of work in progress and finished goods, Employee benefits expense, Finance costs, Depreciation and amortisation expense and other expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed includes Inventory at the beginning of the year Add: Purchases Less: Inventory at the end of the year.

Purchase in Stock in trade

Purchase in Stock in trade comprise of Inventories at the beginning of the year and Inventories at the end of the year.

Changes in Inventories

Changes in Inventories includes Inventories at the beginning of the year Less: Inventories at the end of the year.

Employee benefits expenses

Employee benefit expenses comprise of Salaries and wages, Contribution to provident and other funds, Retirement Benefit Obligation and Staff welfare expenses.

Finance costs

Finance cost includes Bank Charges, Interest expense on: Borrowings and Delayed payment of statutory dues.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses primarily include Depreciation and Amortisation.

Other Expenses

Other expenses include Manufacturing Expenses which include Power and Fuel Expense, Packing charges and other manufacturing expenses; Payment to Auditors which includes Auditors fee; Administrative and Selling &

Distribution Expenses which include Conveyance & Travelling, Insurance Charges, Marketing and Other Expenses, Postage and Courier Expense, Rates & Taxes, Rent, Repairs & Maintenance and Other Administrative & Selling Expenses.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements of our Company for the financial years ended on 2024, 2023 and 2022:

Particulars For the Year ended on March 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue For the Year ended on March 31, 2023 % of Total Revenue For the Year ended on March 31, 2022 % of Total Revenue Revenue from Operations 647.53 99.60% 557.81 99.88% 534.05 99.92% Other income 2.60 0.40% 0.68 0.12% 0.42 0.08% Total revenue 650.13 100% 558.49 100% 534.46 100% Cost of Material Consumed 31.06 4.78% 21.24 3.80% 18.15 3.40% Purchase in Stock in trade 217.10 33.39% 142.52 25.52% 192.52 36.05% Change in Inventories of work in progress and finished goods (77.81) (11.97)% 16.20 2.90% 8.99 1.68% Employee benefit expenses 170.83 26.28% 178.67 31.99% 168.97 31.62% Finance cost 14.97 2.30% 17.73 3.17% 18.96 3.55% Depreciation and amortization expenses 40.36 6.21% 33.87 6.06% 32.52 6.08% Other expenses 188.63 29.01% 112.56 20.15% 83.87 15.69% Total Expenses 585.13 90.00% 522.78 93.61% 523.98 98.04% Profit before tax 65.00 10% 35.71 6.39% 10.48 1.96% Current tax expense 16.58 2.55% - - - - Deferred tax expense / (benefit) (1.66) (0.25)% (0.19) (0.03)% (1.67) (0.31)% Profit/ (Loss) for the year 50.07 7.70% 35.90 6.43% 12.15 2.27%

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2024 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023

Income

Total Revenue: Our total revenue increased by 16.41% from 558.49 Lakhs for the financial year March 31, 2023 to 650.13 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 due to the factors described below:

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations was increased by 16.08% to 647.53 Lakhs for the FY 2024 from 557.81 Lakhs for the FY 2023 due to increase in our domestic and export sales as we adapted to changing trends in certain of our products which inturn led to increase in our revenue from operations.

Other Income

Other income increased by 281.82% to 2.60 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 0.68 Lakhs in FY 2023 due to increase in interest income and other non-operating income.

Expenditure

Total Expenses: Our total expenses increased by 11.93% to 585.13 Lakhs for the FY 2024 from 522.78 Lakhs for the FY 2023 due to the factors described below:

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed increased by 46.24% to 31.06 Lakhs for the FY 2024 from 21.24 Lakhs for FY2023. This increase was due to raw material price increase & other variable costing factor.

Purchase Stock in trade

Purchase Stock in trade increased by 52.33% to 217.10 Lakhs for the FY 2024 from 142.52 lakhs in FY2023. Due to meet increase demand for products, strategic bulk purchase to meet the yearly sales & increase new product line.

Employee Benefit Expenses

The Employee Benefit Expenses decreased by 4.39% to 170.83 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 178.67 Lakhs in FY

2023. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in Salaries and wages.

Finance Costs

The Finance costs decreased by 15.55% to 14.97 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 17.73 Lakhs in FY 2023. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in Interest Expense.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

The Depreciation and Amortization expenses increased by 19.15% to 40.36 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 33.87 Lakhs in FY 2023. This increase was due to factory plant & machine upgradation & expansion.

Other Expenses

The other expenses increased by 67.58% to 188.63 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 112.56 Lakhs in FY 2023 majorly due to increase in Power and fuel, Other Manufacturing Expenses, Rent, Repairs and maintenance, Other Administrative & Selling Expenses, Marketing and Other Expenses and Postage and Courier Expenses..

Profit before Tax

Our profit before tax increased by 82.01% to 65.00 Lakhs for the FY 2024 from 35.71 Lakhs for the FY 2023.The increase was mainly due to increase in our revenue from operations.

Tax Expenses

Our total tax expense also accordingly increased to 14.93 Lakhs in FY 2024 from (0.19) Lakhs in the FY 2023.

Profit after Tax

After accounting for taxes at applicable rates, our Profit after Tax increased by 39.46% to 50.07 Lakhs in FY 2024 from 35.90 Lakhs in FY 2023. This increase was mainly due to increase in margin, increase in sales, decrease in salary & purchase expense in proportion to the total revenue.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2022

Income

Total Revenue: Our total revenue increased by 4.50% from 534.46 Lakhs for the financial year March 31, 2022 to 558.49 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 due to the factors described below:

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations was increased by 4.45% to 557.81 Lakhs for the FY 2023 from 534.05 Lakhs for the FY 2022 due to increase in our domestic sales.

Other Income

Other income increased by 62.87% to 0.68 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 0.42 Lakhs in FY 2022.

Expenditure

Total Expenses: Our total expenses decreased by 0.23% to 522.78 Lakhs for the FY 2023 from 523.98 Lakhs for the FY 2022 due to the factors described below:

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed increased by 17.00% to 21.24 Lakhs for the FY 2023 from 18.15 Lakhs for FY2022. This increase was due to due to raw material price increase & other variable costing factor.

Purchase Stock in trade

Purchase Stock in trade decreased by 25.97% to 142.52 Lakhs for the FY 2023 from 192.52 lakhs in FY2022. This was due to decrease in raw - finish product costing.

Employee Benefit Expenses

The Employee Benefit Expenses increased by 5.73% to 178.67 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 168.97 Lakhs in FY 2022.This increase was mainly due to increase in Salaries and wages and Staff welfare expenses.

Finance Costs

The Financial costs decreased by 6.49% to 17.73 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 18.96 Lakhs in FY 2022. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in Interest Expense.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

The Depreciation and Amortization expenses increased by 4.15% to 33.87 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 32.52

Lakhs in FY2022. This increase was due to factory plant & machine upgradation & expansion.

Other Expenses

The other expenses increased by 34.21% to 112.56 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 83.87 Lakhs in FY 2022 majorly due to increase in Power & Fuel Expense, Packing Charges, Other Administrative & Selling Expenses, Repairs & Maintenance and Postage and Courier Expense.

Profit before Tax

Our profit before tax increased by 240.73% to 35.71 Lakhs for the FY 2023 from 10.48 Lakhs for the FY 2022 dueto the factors described above.

Tax Expenses

Our total tax expense decreased by 88.62% to (0.19) Lakhs in FY 2023 from (1.67) Lakhs in the FY2022.

Profit after Tax

After accounting for taxes at applicable rates, our Profit after Tax increased by 195.46% to 35.90 Lakhs in FY 2023 from 12.15 Lakhs in FY 2022. This increase was mainly due to increase in profit margin, increase in total revenue & maintaining the total expenditure.

CASH FLOWS

The table below is our cash flows for the financial years ended on 2024, 2023 and 2022:

For the financial year ended on March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 2022 Net cash (used)/from operating activities (29.15) 122.95 33.27 Net cash (used)/from investing activities (36.69) (74.92) 50.82 Net cash (used)/from financing activities 66.79 (48.27) (94.41) Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 4.88 5.11 15.44 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 5.82 4.88 5.11

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

For the year ended on March 31, 2024

Our net cash used in operating activities was 29.15 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024. Our net profit before working capital changes was 113.61 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 which was primarily adjusted against increase in trade receivables 22.97 Lakhs, increase in loans & advances 12.43 Lakhs, increase in inventories of 86.10 lakhs, decrease in other current assets of 1.98 Lakhs, decrease in trade payables 23.08 Lakhs, decrease in other current liabilities 9.39 Lakhs, increase in provisions 24.16 lakhs.

For the year ended on March 31, 2023

Our net cash generated from operating activities was 122.95 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023. Our net profit before working capital changes was 86.83 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023 which was primarily adjusted against increase in trade receivables 6.91 Lakhs, increase in other current assets 3.49 Lakhs, decrease in inventories 20.16 Lakhs, increase in trade payables 12.42 Lakhs, increase in other current liabilities 13.72 Lakhs, increase in provisions 0.23 Lakhs.

For the year ended on March 31, 2022

Our net cash generated from operating activities was 33.27 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022. Our net profit before working capital changes was 61.66 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 which was primarily adjusted against increase in trade receivables 3.55 Lakhs, decrease in other current assets 7.19 Lakhs, decrease in inventories 3.98 Lakhs, decrease in trade payables 31.83 Lakhs, decrease in other current liabilities 4.43 Lakhs and increase provisions of 0.25 lakhs.

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

For the year ended on March 31, 2024

Net cash flow used from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2024 was (36.69) Lakhs. This was primarily on account of payment for Property, Plant and equipment, ROU Assets and including intangible assets of 36.20 lakhs and decrease in other non current assets of 1.10 lakhs.

For the year ended on March 31, 2023

Net cash flow used from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2023 was (74.92) Lakhs. This was primarily on account of payment for property, plant, equipment, ROU Assests and intangible assets of 82.91 Lakhs.

For the year ended on March 31, 2022

Net cash flow generated from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2022 was 50.82 Lakhs. This was primarily on account of purchase of fixed assets and including intangible assets of 29.10 lakhs and sale of fixed assets of 83.30 lakhs.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

For the year ended March 31, 2024

Net cash flow generated from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2024 was 66.79 Lakhs. This was primarily on account of Proceeds from issue of Share Capital of 151.00 Lakhs, repayment of borrowings of 69.24 lakhs and finance cost of 14.97 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2023

Net cash flow used from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2023 was (48.27) Lakhs. This was primarily on account of Repayment of Borrowings of 30.54 Lakhs and finance cost of 17.73 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2022

Net cash flow used from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2022 was (94.41) Lakhs. This was primarily on account of Repayment of Borrowings of 75.45 Lakhs and finance cost of 18.96 lakhs.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Related party transactions with certain of our promoter, directors and their entities and relatives primarily relate to remuneration, salary, commission and issue of Equity Shares.

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

We do not have any other off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments or other relationships with any entitythat have been established for the purposes of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

QUALIFICATIONS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN EFFECT TO INTHE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Restated Financial Statements do not contain any qualifications which have not been given effect in the restatedfinancial statements.

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISK

Financial Market Risks

Market risk is the risk of loss related to adverse changes in market prices, including interest rate risk. We are exposed tointerest rate risk, inflation and credit risk in the normal course of our business.

Interest Rate Risk

Our financial results are subject to changes in interest rates, which may affect our debt service obligations in future andour access to funds.

Effect of Inflation

We are affected by inflation as it has an impact on the salary, wages, etc. In line with changing inflation rates, we reworkour margins so as to absorb the inflationary impact.

Credit Risk

We are exposed to credit risk on monies owed to us by our customers. If our customers do not pay us promptly, or at all,we may have to make provisions for or write-off such amounts.

OTHER MATTERS

Details of Default, if any, Including Therein the Amount Involved, Duration of Default and Present Status, in Repayment of Statutory Dues or Repayment of Debentures or Repayment of Deposits or Repayment of Loans from any Bank or Financial Institution

there have been no defaults in payment of statutory dues or repayment of debentures and interest thereon or repayment of deposits and interest thereon or repayment of loans from any bank or financial institution and interest thereon by the Company.

Material Frauds

There are no material frauds, as reported by our statutory auditor, committed against our Company, in the last three Fiscals.

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Draft Prospectus, during the period/ years under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered "unusual" or "infrequent".

Significant Economic Changes that Materially Affected or are Likely to Affect Income from Continuing Operations

Indian rules and regulations as well as the overall growth of the Indian economy have a significant bearing on our operations. Major changes in these factors can significantly impact income from continuing operations. There are no significant economic changes that materially affected our Companys operations or are likely to affect income from continuing operations

Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations

Other than as described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and chapter titled "Managements Discussion and

to our knowledge there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our company from continuing operations.

Future relationship between Costs and Income

to our knowledge there are no factors, which will affect the future relationship between costs and income or which are expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances.

The extent to which material increases in revenue or income from operations are due to increased volume, introduction of new products or services or increased prices

Changes in revenue in the last three financial years are as explained in the part "Financial Year 2023-24 compared with financial year 2022-23 and Financial Year 2022-23 Compared with Financial Year 2021-22" above.

Total turnover of industry segments

Our Company is in the business of ethical marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals formulation products and manufacturing of freeze dried and frozen products.

The table below sets forth the breakdown of our segment wise revenue from operations for the Fiscal 2024, Fiscal

2023 and Fiscal 2022:

Significant dependence on a single or few Suppliers or Customers

Significant proportion of our purchases have historically been derived from a limited number of suppliers. The % of Contribution of our suppliers vis a vis the total purchases for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Particulars Suppliers March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Top 1 (%) 13.17% 18.31% 17.17% Top 5 (%) 38.75% 67.20% 60.30% Top 10 (%) 55.36% 89.44% 76.61%

Significant proportion of our total revenue have historically been derived from a limited number of Customers. The % of Contribution of our Customers vis a vis the revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Particulars Customers March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Top 1 (%) 7.72% 12.10% 11.45% Top 5 (%) 26.49% 41.45% 40.89% Top 10 (%) 41.05% 59.47% 56.90%

Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments

Please refer to the chapter titled "Our Business" for new products or business segments.

The extent to which the business is seasonal

Our business is not seasonal in nature. However, some raw material consumed for FMCG division are seasonally available.

Competitive Conditions

Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapters titled "Industry Overview" and "Business Overview"