To the Members of

HAMPTON SKY REALTY LIMITED

(Formerly Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of HAMPTON SKY REALTY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of Provision and Contingent Liabilities: Our Audit procedure included: As at the Balance Sheet date, the Company has significant open litigation and other contingent liabilities as disclosed in note no. 37. The assessment of the existence of the present legal or constructive obligation, analysis of the probability or possibility of the related payment require the management to make judgement and estimates in relation to the issues of each matter. ? We have reviewed and held discussions with the management to understand their processes to identify new possible obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets. The management with the help of opinion and advise of its experts have made such judgements and estimates relating to the likelihood of an obligation arising and whether there is a need to recognize a provision or disclose a contingent liability. ? We have also discussed with the management significant changes from prior periods and obtained a detailed understanding of these items and assumptions applied. Due to the inherent complexity and level of judgement relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provision and contingent liabilities, this is considered a key audit matter. In addition, we have reviewed: ? the details of the proceedings before the relevant authorities including communication from the advocates / experts; legal advises / opinions obtained by the management, if any, from experts in the field of law on the legal cases; ? status of each of the material matters as on the date of the balance sheet. ? We have assessed the appropriateness of provisioning based on assumptions made by the management and presentation of the significant contingent liabilities in the Standalone Financial Statements.

4. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information comprising the above documents is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of Managements for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit: We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial

Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received

from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or e n t i t y, i n c l u d i n g f o r e i g n e n t i t y ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Annexure referred to in paragraph 7 (1) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of HAMPTON SKY REALTY LIMITED on the Standalone Financial

Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of its Property, Plant and Equipment however these records are in the process of updation.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties were held in the name of the Company. Further, the lease agreements where the Company is a lessee were duly executed in favour of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. (a) As per the information furnished, the management at reasonable intervals during the period has physically verified the Inventories. In our opinion, having regard to the nature and location of stocks, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical inventory and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. As per the information furnished and information and explanation given to us as the loan was sanction during the month of March 2024, no quarterly return was required to be filed by the company with the bank for the year.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co., Firm Registration No. 105049W Chartered Accountants Manish Kumar Singhal Partner Membership No. 502570 UDIN: 24502570BKFBQI2475 Place: New Delhi Dated: 14/05/2024

Sl. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 1 Goods and Goods and 36.81 Service tax Service tax

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues which has not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending as under.

III. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which

a) The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year

A) During the year, the Company has granted loans to subsidiary company, the aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is given as under:-

Rs. in Lakhs

Particular Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during Rs. 2.93 the year - Subsidiary Loans given by the Company Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs. 5.43 in respect of above cases - Subsidiary Loan given by the Company

B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan, guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, are given as under:

Rs. in Lakhs

Particular Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during NIL the year - Other than Subsidiaries Loans given by the Company Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs.956.53 in respect of above cases - Other than Subsidiaries Loan given by the Company

b) Based on information and explanation and in our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date to its whole time director.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are given below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 961.96 807.45 154.03 - Repayable on demand - - - (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 961.96 807.45 154.03 Percentage of loans/ 100% 83.93% 16.02% advances in nature of loans to the total loans

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, in our opinion the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

Sl. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Year Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where Dispute is pending 1 Income Income 2012-13, 1195.02 CIT(A), tax Act, Tax 2014-15, New Delhi 1961 2017-18 and 2018- 19 2 Income Income 2009-10, 71.79 AO, New tax Act, Tax 2011-12 Delhi 1961 and 2021- 22

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

X. (a) Based on our examinations of the records and information given to us, no money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year by the Company and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him and hence provision of clause 3(xv) are not applicable to the company.

XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence the provision of clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no Core Investment Companies (CIC) in the group.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 198.66 lakh.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of ongoing projects. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co. Firm Registration No. 105049W Chartered Accountants Manish Kumar Singhal Partner Membership No. 502570 UDIN: 24502570BKFBQI2475 Place: New Delhi Dated: 14/05/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of

HAMPTON SKY REALTY LIMITED

(Formerly Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HAMPTON SKY REALTY LIMITED ("the

Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.