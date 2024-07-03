iifl-logo-icon 1
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Share Price

33.89
(7.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 32
  Day's High 34.5
  52 Wk High 55.5
  Prev. Close 31.56
  Day's Low 32
  52 Wk Low 22.4
  Turnover (lac) 417.81
  P/E 33.57
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 5.7
  EPS 0.94
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 929.29
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

32

Prev. Close

31.56

Turnover(Lac.)

417.81

Day's High

34.5

Day's Low

32

52 Week's High

55.5

52 Week's Low

22.4

Book Value

5.7

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

929.29

P/E

33.57

EPS

0.94

Divi. Yield

0

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025 04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 4.24%

Institutions: 4.24%

Non-Institutions: 20.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.42

27.42

24.44

22.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.14

89.14

85.98

59.91

Net Worth

140.56

116.56

110.42

82.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

117.32

94.79

47.21

49.69

yoy growth (%)

23.77

100.76

-4.99

284.82

Raw materials

-90.8

-56.58

-40.44

-42.67

As % of sales

77.39

59.69

85.65

85.86

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.55

-2.55

-1.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.63

0.81

-0.99

2.09

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.36

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

-4.32

-0.26

0

0

Working capital

-16.98

31.96

8.95

4.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.77

100.76

-4.99

284.82

Op profit growth

-389.74

680.4

-145.82

45.67

EBIT growth

2,337.48

-251.34

-133.27

14.67

Net profit growth

3,979.97

-61.66

-29.09

15.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

238.7

72.21

185.1

1.32

87.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

238.7

72.21

185.1

1.32

87.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.74

3.79

14.25

0.38

0.46

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hampton Sky Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjeev Arora

Independent Director

Surendar Kumar Sood

Whole-time Director

Kavya Arora

Independent Director

Gurpreet Singh Brar

Independent Director

Shweta Sehgal

Independent Director

Deva Pampathi Reddy

Non Executive Director

Sandhya Arora

Independent Director

Benu Sehgal

Independent Director

Probir Arora

Independent Director

Sandeep Puri

Independent Director

Sulbha Jindal

Independent Director

Rupinder Singh Sabharwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tarandeep Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hampton Sky Realty Ltd

Summary

Hampton Sky Realty Limited was formerly incorporated as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited in year 1987. The Company name was changed from Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited to Hampton Sky Realty Limited on October 6, 2023. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Business, Textiles, trading in Shares and Derivatives and Mobile.The Company started its journey with manufacturing, cultivating, buying, selling, procuring or dealing in agricultural products as its main activity. The Company diversified its business in due course of time and has got into the real estate business. It entered into a joint venture agreement with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) for developing a housing project and a business park in Ludhiana. The Companys project, christened as Hampton Court spreads across 42 acres on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, well within the municipal limits of Ludhiana city. The Companys subsidiaries include Femella Fashions Private Limited and Catalina Bay USA INC.The 3 Group Companies, Ritesh Spinning Mills Limited, Ritesh Impex Private Limited, H B Fibres Limited (Transferor Companies) merged with and into Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (Transferee Company / the Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation on August 25, 2021 with Appointed Date of the Scheme on 1st April, 2018. The Company launched a new project under the name Hampton Plaza a commercial complex in 2021-22.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in
Company FAQs

What is the Hampton Sky Realty Ltd share price today?

The Hampton Sky Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is ₹929.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is 33.57 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hampton Sky Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is ₹22.4 and ₹55.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd?

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.40%, 3 Years at -9.69%, 1 Year at -33.12%, 6 Month at -0.54%, 3 Month at 6.95% and 1 Month at 15.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 4.25 %
Public - 20.86 %

