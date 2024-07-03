Summary

Hampton Sky Realty Limited was formerly incorporated as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited in year 1987. The Company name was changed from Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited to Hampton Sky Realty Limited on October 6, 2023. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Business, Textiles, trading in Shares and Derivatives and Mobile.The Company started its journey with manufacturing, cultivating, buying, selling, procuring or dealing in agricultural products as its main activity. The Company diversified its business in due course of time and has got into the real estate business. It entered into a joint venture agreement with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) for developing a housing project and a business park in Ludhiana. The Companys project, christened as Hampton Court spreads across 42 acres on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, well within the municipal limits of Ludhiana city. The Companys subsidiaries include Femella Fashions Private Limited and Catalina Bay USA INC.The 3 Group Companies, Ritesh Spinning Mills Limited, Ritesh Impex Private Limited, H B Fibres Limited (Transferor Companies) merged with and into Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (Transferee Company / the Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation on August 25, 2021 with Appointed Date of the Scheme on 1st April, 2018. The Company launched a new project under the name Hampton Plaza a commercial complex in 2021-22.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in

