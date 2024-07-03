Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹31.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹417.81
Day's High₹34.5
Day's Low₹32
52 Week's High₹55.5
52 Week's Low₹22.4
Book Value₹5.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)929.29
P/E33.57
EPS0.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.42
27.42
24.44
22.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.14
89.14
85.98
59.91
Net Worth
140.56
116.56
110.42
82.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
117.32
94.79
47.21
49.69
yoy growth (%)
23.77
100.76
-4.99
284.82
Raw materials
-90.8
-56.58
-40.44
-42.67
As % of sales
77.39
59.69
85.65
85.86
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.55
-2.55
-1.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.63
0.81
-0.99
2.09
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.36
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
-4.32
-0.26
0
0
Working capital
-16.98
31.96
8.95
4.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.77
100.76
-4.99
284.82
Op profit growth
-389.74
680.4
-145.82
45.67
EBIT growth
2,337.48
-251.34
-133.27
14.67
Net profit growth
3,979.97
-61.66
-29.09
15.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
238.7
72.21
185.1
1.32
87.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.7
72.21
185.1
1.32
87.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.74
3.79
14.25
0.38
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Arora
Independent Director
Surendar Kumar Sood
Whole-time Director
Kavya Arora
Independent Director
Gurpreet Singh Brar
Independent Director
Shweta Sehgal
Independent Director
Deva Pampathi Reddy
Non Executive Director
Sandhya Arora
Independent Director
Benu Sehgal
Independent Director
Probir Arora
Independent Director
Sandeep Puri
Independent Director
Sulbha Jindal
Independent Director
Rupinder Singh Sabharwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tarandeep Kaur
Reports by Hampton Sky Realty Ltd
Summary
Hampton Sky Realty Limited was formerly incorporated as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited in year 1987. The Company name was changed from Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited to Hampton Sky Realty Limited on October 6, 2023. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Business, Textiles, trading in Shares and Derivatives and Mobile.The Company started its journey with manufacturing, cultivating, buying, selling, procuring or dealing in agricultural products as its main activity. The Company diversified its business in due course of time and has got into the real estate business. It entered into a joint venture agreement with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) for developing a housing project and a business park in Ludhiana. The Companys project, christened as Hampton Court spreads across 42 acres on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, well within the municipal limits of Ludhiana city. The Companys subsidiaries include Femella Fashions Private Limited and Catalina Bay USA INC.The 3 Group Companies, Ritesh Spinning Mills Limited, Ritesh Impex Private Limited, H B Fibres Limited (Transferor Companies) merged with and into Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (Transferee Company / the Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation on August 25, 2021 with Appointed Date of the Scheme on 1st April, 2018. The Company launched a new project under the name Hampton Plaza a commercial complex in 2021-22.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in
The Hampton Sky Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is ₹929.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is 33.57 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hampton Sky Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd is ₹22.4 and ₹55.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.40%, 3 Years at -9.69%, 1 Year at -33.12%, 6 Month at -0.54%, 3 Month at 6.95% and 1 Month at 15.10%.
