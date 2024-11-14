|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited qtrly results for the qtr ended 30.09.2024. Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Outcomes of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Intimation for upcoming AGM of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for upcoming Board Meeting Qtrly Results for 30 June , 2024 (Both Standalone & Consolidated) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Outcomes of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval for Audited Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) Intimation for Appointment of Ms. Sandhya Arora as an Additional Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Appointment of internal auditor
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Upcoming Board Meeting for approval of Qtrly Results ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Qtrly Results for the Qtr and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
