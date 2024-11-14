iifl-logo-icon 1
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Board Meeting

31.97
(2.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited qtrly results for the qtr ended 30.09.2024. Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Outcomes of Board Meeting
Board Meeting5 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Intimation for upcoming AGM of the Company
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for upcoming Board Meeting Qtrly Results for 30 June , 2024 (Both Standalone & Consolidated) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Outcomes of Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval for Audited Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) Intimation for Appointment of Ms. Sandhya Arora as an Additional Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Appointment of internal auditor
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Upcoming Board Meeting for approval of Qtrly Results ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Qtrly Results for the Qtr and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Hampton Sky: Related News

No Record Found

