Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited qtrly results for the qtr ended 30.09.2024. Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Outcomes of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Intimation for upcoming AGM of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for upcoming Board Meeting Qtrly Results for 30 June , 2024 (Both Standalone & Consolidated) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Outcomes of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

Hampton Sky Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval for Audited Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) Intimation for Appointment of Ms. Sandhya Arora as an Additional Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Appointment of internal auditor

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024