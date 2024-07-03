Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.16
36.96
83.54
59.02
61.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.16
36.96
83.54
59.02
61.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.36
1.36
0.58
1.3
Total Income
5.71
37.32
84.9
59.6
63.09
Total Expenditure
-0.55
11.94
63.91
51.93
59.47
PBIDT
6.26
25.38
20.99
7.67
3.61
Interest
1.06
0.66
1.64
1.1
1.37
PBDT
5.2
24.72
19.35
6.57
2.24
Depreciation
0.26
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
4.13
-0.01
0.14
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.66
-5.19
3.36
-0.71
Reported Profit After Tax
4.91
23.88
20.23
3.04
2.64
Minority Interest After NP
3.57
11.62
9.51
1.64
2.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.33
12.26
10.72
1.4
0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.33
12.26
10.72
1.4
0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.45
0.39
0.05
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.42
27.42
27.42
27.42
27.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
121.31
68.66
25.12
12.99
5.84
PBDTM(%)
100.77
66.88
23.16
11.13
3.62
PATM(%)
95.15
64.61
24.21
5.15
4.27
