Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

34.54
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.16

36.96

83.54

59.02

61.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.16

36.96

83.54

59.02

61.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.36

1.36

0.58

1.3

Total Income

5.71

37.32

84.9

59.6

63.09

Total Expenditure

-0.55

11.94

63.91

51.93

59.47

PBIDT

6.26

25.38

20.99

7.67

3.61

Interest

1.06

0.66

1.64

1.1

1.37

PBDT

5.2

24.72

19.35

6.57

2.24

Depreciation

0.26

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

4.13

-0.01

0.14

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.66

-5.19

3.36

-0.71

Reported Profit After Tax

4.91

23.88

20.23

3.04

2.64

Minority Interest After NP

3.57

11.62

9.51

1.64

2.25

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.33

12.26

10.72

1.4

0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.33

12.26

10.72

1.4

0.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

0.45

0.39

0.05

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.42

27.42

27.42

27.42

27.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

121.31

68.66

25.12

12.99

5.84

PBDTM(%)

100.77

66.88

23.16

11.13

3.62

PATM(%)

95.15

64.61

24.21

5.15

4.27

