Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.42
27.42
24.44
22.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.14
89.14
85.98
59.91
Net Worth
140.56
116.56
110.42
82.27
Minority Interest
Debt
58.72
10.07
11.34
4.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.15
0.06
0.04
0.05
Total Liabilities
202.43
126.69
121.8
87.01
Fixed Assets
6.12
3.77
3.7
4.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.42
54.5
63.37
50.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.49
2.47
0.14
0.13
Networking Capital
113.14
64.81
54.33
28.85
Inventories
77.63
52.07
8.39
8.44
Inventory Days
26.25
Sundry Debtors
2.24
3.21
17.22
11.96
Debtor Days
37.2
Other Current Assets
42.72
23.79
33.67
29.9
Sundry Creditors
-1.65
-8.84
-0.4
-13.84
Creditor Days
43.05
Other Current Liabilities
-7.8
-5.42
-4.55
-7.61
Cash
8.24
1.15
0.27
2.95
Total Assets
202.41
126.7
121.81
87
