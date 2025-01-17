Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
284.82
-28.07
13.07
36.64
Op profit growth
45.67
42.35
77.71
-64.13
EBIT growth
14.67
30.26
2.29
-16.59
Net profit growth
18.68
-23.93
-0.02
116.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.64
9.64
4.87
3.09
EBIT margin
4.43
14.89
8.22
9.09
Net profit margin
4.16
13.49
12.75
14.42
RoCE
7.71
8.88
10.04
11.5
RoNW
1.85
2.05
3.97
4.71
RoA
1.8
2.01
3.89
4.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.73
1.5
1.98
1.98
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.56
1.31
1.54
1.67
Book value per share
24.97
23.19
13.24
11.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.43
0.3
0.39
0.63
P/CEPS
0.47
0.34
0.51
0.74
P/B
0.03
0.01
0.05
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
2.52
0.84
4.66
6.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0.11
-17.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.73
38.15
44.41
38.27
Inventory days
99.95
496.72
468.54
549.93
Creditor days
-78.43
-480.6
-446.91
-533
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.43
-33.12
-32.55
-11.78
Net debt / equity
-0.08
-0.12
0
-0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-1.37
-2.74
-0.08
-4.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.86
-63.73
-26.8
-28.93
Employee costs
-3.32
-7.83
-10.38
-9.18
Other costs
-7.16
-18.78
-57.93
-58.78
