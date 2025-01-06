Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.63
0.81
-0.99
2.09
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.36
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
-4.32
-0.26
0
0
Working capital
-16.98
31.96
8.95
4.22
Other operating items
Operating
4.85
32.14
7.69
6.06
Capital expenditure
-0.21
3.65
0.1
0.39
Free cash flow
4.64
35.79
7.79
6.45
Equity raised
75.42
66.77
34.6
30.57
Investing
38.59
0.6
-7.86
18.93
Financing
12.16
6.75
-0.2
0.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
130.81
109.91
34.33
56.47
