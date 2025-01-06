iifl-logo-icon 1
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.89
(7.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hampton Sky FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.63

0.81

-0.99

2.09

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.36

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

-4.32

-0.26

0

0

Working capital

-16.98

31.96

8.95

4.22

Other operating items

Operating

4.85

32.14

7.69

6.06

Capital expenditure

-0.21

3.65

0.1

0.39

Free cash flow

4.64

35.79

7.79

6.45

Equity raised

75.42

66.77

34.6

30.57

Investing

38.59

0.6

-7.86

18.93

Financing

12.16

6.75

-0.2

0.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

130.81

109.91

34.33

56.47

