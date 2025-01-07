Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
117.32
94.79
47.21
49.69
yoy growth (%)
23.77
100.76
-4.99
284.82
Raw materials
-90.8
-56.58
-40.44
-42.67
As % of sales
77.39
59.69
85.65
85.86
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.55
-2.55
-1.65
As % of sales
2.03
2.69
5.41
3.32
Other costs
-5.33
-42.14
-5.04
-3.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.54
44.45
10.69
7.16
Operating profit
18.79
-6.48
-0.83
1.81
OPM
16.02
-6.84
-1.76
3.64
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.36
-0.26
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.29
-0.25
-0.11
Other income
8.75
7.96
0.36
0.64
Profit before tax
26.63
0.81
-0.99
2.09
Taxes
-4.32
-0.26
0
0
Tax rate
-16.24
-32.78
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.3
0.54
-0.99
2.09
Exceptional items
0
0
2.41
-0.08
Net profit
22.3
0.54
1.42
2.01
yoy growth (%)
3,979.97
-61.66
-29.09
15.43
NPM
19
0.57
3.01
4.04
