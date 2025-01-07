iifl-logo-icon 1
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.54
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

117.32

94.79

47.21

49.69

yoy growth (%)

23.77

100.76

-4.99

284.82

Raw materials

-90.8

-56.58

-40.44

-42.67

As % of sales

77.39

59.69

85.65

85.86

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.55

-2.55

-1.65

As % of sales

2.03

2.69

5.41

3.32

Other costs

-5.33

-42.14

-5.04

-3.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.54

44.45

10.69

7.16

Operating profit

18.79

-6.48

-0.83

1.81

OPM

16.02

-6.84

-1.76

3.64

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.36

-0.26

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.29

-0.25

-0.11

Other income

8.75

7.96

0.36

0.64

Profit before tax

26.63

0.81

-0.99

2.09

Taxes

-4.32

-0.26

0

0

Tax rate

-16.24

-32.78

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.3

0.54

-0.99

2.09

Exceptional items

0

0

2.41

-0.08

Net profit

22.3

0.54

1.42

2.01

yoy growth (%)

3,979.97

-61.66

-29.09

15.43

NPM

19

0.57

3.01

4.04

