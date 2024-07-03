iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Company Summary

30.95
(4.28%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:10:00 AM

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Summary

Hampton Sky Realty Limited was formerly incorporated as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited in year 1987. The Company name was changed from Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited to Hampton Sky Realty Limited on October 6, 2023. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Business, Textiles, trading in Shares and Derivatives and Mobile.The Company started its journey with manufacturing, cultivating, buying, selling, procuring or dealing in agricultural products as its main activity. The Company diversified its business in due course of time and has got into the real estate business. It entered into a joint venture agreement with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) for developing a housing project and a business park in Ludhiana. The Companys project, christened as Hampton Court spreads across 42 acres on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, well within the municipal limits of Ludhiana city. The Companys subsidiaries include Femella Fashions Private Limited and Catalina Bay USA INC.The 3 Group Companies, Ritesh Spinning Mills Limited, Ritesh Impex Private Limited, H B Fibres Limited (Transferor Companies) merged with and into Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (Transferee Company / the Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation on August 25, 2021 with Appointed Date of the Scheme on 1st April, 2018. The Company launched a new project under the name Hampton Plaza a commercial complex in 2021-22.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of RPIL Healthcare Private Limited effective from May 30, 2023.The Company started construction of the hospital project under name of Hampton Narayana Super speciality Hospital in 2023-24. It further launched a new project under the name Hampton Estate including 111 residential plots of 250 square yards each & commercial properties including 25 brand outlets in 2024. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the Company at its th meeting held on August 9 , 2023, have altered the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the object related to 1. To carry on buying, selling, or trading of any goods, articles, products, stocks, commodities, including any kind of material, whether in India or in abroad. 2. To buy, sell, trade, or act as an agent, dealer for any sports equipment, clothing, accessories, memorable to be used for/ in any sports, or to manage or operate the sports activities including players trainings, etc., or to enter into any sponsorship arrangement for any sports or to engage in anyactivities relating to any sports, game, or related event, in India or abroad effective on September 1, 2023. The Company incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies and one Joint Venture Company namely Hampton Sky Hotels Private Limited on August 12, 2024; Hampton Sky Hospitality Private Limited on August 2, 2024 and Hampton Sky Farms Private Limited as a joint venture on August 28, 2024.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.