Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Summary

Hampton Sky Realty Limited was formerly incorporated as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited in year 1987. The Company name was changed from Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited to Hampton Sky Realty Limited on October 6, 2023. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Business, Textiles, trading in Shares and Derivatives and Mobile.The Company started its journey with manufacturing, cultivating, buying, selling, procuring or dealing in agricultural products as its main activity. The Company diversified its business in due course of time and has got into the real estate business. It entered into a joint venture agreement with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) for developing a housing project and a business park in Ludhiana. The Companys project, christened as Hampton Court spreads across 42 acres on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, well within the municipal limits of Ludhiana city. The Companys subsidiaries include Femella Fashions Private Limited and Catalina Bay USA INC.The 3 Group Companies, Ritesh Spinning Mills Limited, Ritesh Impex Private Limited, H B Fibres Limited (Transferor Companies) merged with and into Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (Transferee Company / the Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation on August 25, 2021 with Appointed Date of the Scheme on 1st April, 2018. The Company launched a new project under the name Hampton Plaza a commercial complex in 2021-22.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of RPIL Healthcare Private Limited effective from May 30, 2023.The Company started construction of the hospital project under name of Hampton Narayana Super speciality Hospital in 2023-24. It further launched a new project under the name Hampton Estate including 111 residential plots of 250 square yards each & commercial properties including 25 brand outlets in 2024. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the Company at its th meeting held on August 9 , 2023, have altered the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the object related to 1. To carry on buying, selling, or trading of any goods, articles, products, stocks, commodities, including any kind of material, whether in India or in abroad. 2. To buy, sell, trade, or act as an agent, dealer for any sports equipment, clothing, accessories, memorable to be used for/ in any sports, or to manage or operate the sports activities including players trainings, etc., or to enter into any sponsorship arrangement for any sports or to engage in anyactivities relating to any sports, game, or related event, in India or abroad effective on September 1, 2023. The Company incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies and one Joint Venture Company namely Hampton Sky Hotels Private Limited on August 12, 2024; Hampton Sky Hospitality Private Limited on August 2, 2024 and Hampton Sky Farms Private Limited as a joint venture on August 28, 2024.