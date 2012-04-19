iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

1.96
(-2.00%)
Apr 19, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

40.97

40.97

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

23.58

36.34

Net Worth

64.55

77.31

Minority Interest

Debt

95.48

95.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

160.03

172.96

Fixed Assets

130.53

138.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

28.59

32.36

Inventories

3.25

10.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.54

1.22

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

34.72

35.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.78

-2.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.14

-13.03

Cash

0.9

1.97

Total Assets

160.03

172.96

