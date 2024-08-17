Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.91
Prev. Close₹2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹1.96
Day's Low₹1.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
40.97
40.97
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
23.58
36.34
Net Worth
64.55
77.31
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
R K Agarwal
Director
A K Agarwal
Director
Subhash Chandra Kalra
Director
Sanjay Pachlangia
Director
Son Byung Suk
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hanil Era Textiles Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Oct.91, Hanil Era Textiles was jointly promoted by New Era Fabrics and Hanil Synthetic Fibre Industries Company, South Korea. The company, which has a 100% EOU at Patalganga, Raigad, manufactures and exports acrylic, cotton, viscose and blended yarns in varying textures, blends and counts. The company has planned to expand and double its installed capacity of 79,880 spindles and 504 rotors by 1996. The company came out with a Rs 38.5-cr issue of PCDs in Apr.93 to part-finance the installation of its plant at Patalganga. A Rs 10-cr captive power plant and a dyeing plant was commissioned by the company in Dec.95. The 14-MW power plant will cater to the total power requirements of the company while the yarn dyeing plant will have a capacity of 15 tpd. The company has spent Rs.5.6 crores from its own resources for moderanisation of Plants and Machineries from its internal accruals.The company has signed an agreement during March 2005 with Gail India Ltd for the supply of Natural gas to the company from December 2006.
