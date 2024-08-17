iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Share Price

1.96
(-2.00%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.91

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

1.96

Day's Low

1.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.64%

Foreign: 14.64%

Indian: 43.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.63%

Non-Institutions: 41.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

40.97

40.97

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

23.58

36.34

Net Worth

64.55

77.31

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hanil Era Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

R K Agarwal

Director

A K Agarwal

Director

Subhash Chandra Kalra

Director

Sanjay Pachlangia

Director

Son Byung Suk

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hanil Era Textiles Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Oct.91, Hanil Era Textiles was jointly promoted by New Era Fabrics and Hanil Synthetic Fibre Industries Company, South Korea. The company, which has a 100% EOU at Patalganga, Raigad, manufactures and exports acrylic, cotton, viscose and blended yarns in varying textures, blends and counts. The company has planned to expand and double its installed capacity of 79,880 spindles and 504 rotors by 1996. The company came out with a Rs 38.5-cr issue of PCDs in Apr.93 to part-finance the installation of its plant at Patalganga. A Rs 10-cr captive power plant and a dyeing plant was commissioned by the company in Dec.95. The 14-MW power plant will cater to the total power requirements of the company while the yarn dyeing plant will have a capacity of 15 tpd. The company has spent Rs.5.6 crores from its own resources for moderanisation of Plants and Machineries from its internal accruals.The company has signed an agreement during March 2005 with Gail India Ltd for the supply of Natural gas to the company from December 2006.
