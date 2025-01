Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

HANIL ERA TEXTILES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS: The opportunities in Textiles industry in the present scenario look very limited. The value added niche manufacturing will do better. The ongoing economic turmoil in the world can affect the Textiles export from India severally. Due to adverse government policy for Export Oriented Units in Textiles sector have no benefits left and have to be debonded. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT: Your Company continues to pay focused attention on its human resources. Cordial relations continued at all the manufacturing locations, including Corporate Office. However there is a shortage of workmen which is effecting production. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM: The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business for the purchase of raw materials including fixed assets & sale of goods and further transactions are duly authorized recorded and reported. By order of the Board of Directors Place : Mumbai. (R.K. Agarwal) Date : October 30, 2010. Chairman