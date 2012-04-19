Hanil Era Textiles Ltd Share Price directors Report
HANIL ERA TEXTILES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Eighteenth Annual Report
together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended March
31, 2010.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:
(Rs. Lacs)
Particulars Current Year Previous Year
2009-10 2008-09
Total Income 959.71 3,376.42
Gross Loss
(Before Depreciation & Interest) 709.18 3,901.15
Less : Interest 64.99 1,006.15
Less : Depreciation 498.38 616.20
Net loss (after Depreciation
and Interest) 1,276.55 5,523.86
Add: Provision for taxation - 1.95
(Including FBT)
Net Loss 1,276.55 5,525.81
2. DIVIDEND:
During the year the Company has incurred a Net Loss of Rs. 12.76 Crores
(Previous year Net Loss of Rs. 55.26 Crores) due to lower capacity
utilisation. Hence the directors do not recommend any dividend for the year
under reviews.
3. SALES, PROFITABILITY & PRODUCTION:
The Company achieved the turnover of Rs. 9.60 Crores during the year under
review against the turnover of Rs. 33.76 Crores in the (previous year) The
fall is because of low capacity utilisation.
4. PROSPECTS:
The Company has improved labour welfare and working conditions and is
looking forward to improve capacity. The local market for yams and fabrics
is better. The Company is in discussion with th lenders for restructuring
its debts and also OTS.
5. FIXED DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted or invited any Fixed Deposit from the public
during the year under review.
6. TERM LOAN:
The Company has not availed any fresh Term Loan during the year.
7. ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT & SOCIAL MANAGEMENT:
All manufacturing process require environmental clearance from respective
Pollution Control Board and the same are in compliance with present
environmental legislation. As an integral part of Companys environmental
protections drive, the Company ensures minimum quantity of waste
generation, low emission levels and low noise pollution levels during plant
operations. The relationship with the workmen remains cordial during the
year.
8. DIRECTORS:
Shri S C Kalra and Shri Sanjay Pachlangia, directors of the Company retire
by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being
eligible offer themselves for re-appointment.
9. Directors Remuneration:
During the year under review, the Managing Director has not claimed the
remuneration as the Company has suffered the loss.
10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to section 217 (2AA) of the companies act 1956, the Board of
Directors of the Company confirms:
a) That for the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable
accounting standards has been followed.
b) That the Standard accounting policies have been consistently applied in
consultation with the auditors.
c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d) That the Annual accounts have been prepared on an ongoing concern basis.
11. COST AUDIT:
As per the requirement of Central Government and pursuant to Section 233(b)
of the Companies Act, 1956, Mr. C.S. Joshi, Cost Accountant of M/s. Shekhar
Joshi & Co., Cost Accountants, Mumbai, was appointed as the Cost Auditors.
12. AUDITORS:
M/s. P.V. Page & Co,. Chartered Accountants retire as Statutory Auditors of
the Company and are eligible for re-appointment as Statutory Auditors of
the Company to hold office from the close of the ensuing annual general
meeting till the conclusion of the next annual general meeting on such
terms, condition and remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the
board of directors and the said auditors. The certificates from the
Auditors have been received to the effect that their appointment, if made,
would be within the limits prescribed under section 224(1)(B) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
13. INSURANCE:
The Properties and Assets of the Company have been adequately insured. The
Company has taken Insurance Policy covering all major risks.
14. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
There are no employees during the period drawing remuneration more than
Rs.24 lacs per annum under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
As such no particulars are required to be furnished.
15. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Particulars regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and
Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 217 (1) (e)
of the Companies Act, 1956 are given in the Annexure - I and form part of
this report.
16. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
The operations of the Company are reviewed in detail in the Management
Discussions and Analysis Report in the Annexure - II and form a part of
this report.
17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A separate statement on corporate governance is included in the Annual
Report along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance in the
Annexure - III and form part of this report.
18. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Industrial relations with employees continue to remain cordial. Your
Directors record their appreciation to all the employees of the Company,
Financial institutions, Suppliers, Customers, shareholders, Business
associates for the continuous support given by them to the Company and
their confidence in the management
By order of the Board of Directors
Place : Mumbai. (R.K. Agarwal)
Date : October 30, 2010 Chairman
ANNEXURE - I TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT, MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
Information as per Section 217 (1)(e) read with companies (Disclosure of
particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988.
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
1. Captive Power Plant using coal and natural gas as a low cost fuel for
captive use and also sale to the third party.
FORM A:
Current Year Previous Year
31-03-2010 31-03-2009
A) Power and Fuel Consumption:
1. Coal:
Quantity (tones) 23.89
Total cost (Rs. in Lacs) 0.91
Average rate 0.038
2. Electricity:
Quantity (units) 5,406,716
Total cost (Rs. in Lacs) 305.51
Average rate 5.65
B) Consumption per unit of production:
Product - Yarn (Tns) 719.97 1,689.37
Form B:
Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to absorption (See rule 2).
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D):
1. Specific areas in which R & D carried out by the Company:
- Improvement of product quality and process efficiency.
- Optimizing production efficiency.
- Cost reduction
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D:
- Improvement in the Quality of Manufactured products
- Production free environments around factory areas.
- Cost economy and plant efficiency.
- Conversation of water, mineral, electricity and fuel.
- Development of new market segments
3. Future plan of action:
- Further improvement in Quality of products and process.
- Exploration of avenues for continuous cost reduction measures.
4. Expenditure on R & D:
(a) Capital
(b) Recurring
(c) Total
(d) Total R & D expenditure as a percentage of total turnover
TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTION AND INNOVATIONS:
1. Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation &
innovation:
- Selection and application of dyes for certain Yarn qualities to improve
overall fastness properties, including bleach.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g. product
improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution,
etc.:
- Meeting specific requirements of international customers.
- Energy efficient process.
- Improvement in product characteristics for premium sector.
3. In case of imported technology (imported during the last 5 years
reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information
furnished:
(a) Technology imported NIL
(b) Year of import N.A.
(c) Has technology been fully absorbed? N.A.
(d) if not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place. N.A.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Due to the low capacity utilisation the exports are low.
(in Rs.)
Current Year Previous Year
31-03-2010 31-03-2009
1. Total Foreign:
Exchange earned 5,774,586 112,965,974
2. Total Foreign:
Exchange utilized 11,385,249 102,372,920
By order of the Board of Directors
Place : Mumbai. (R.K. Agarwal)
Date : October 30, 2010. Chairman
ANNEXURE - II TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT, MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
Management discussion and Analysis Report:
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:
The opportunities in Textiles industry in the present scenario look very
limited. The value added niche manufacturing will do better. The ongoing
economic turmoil in the world can affect the Textiles export from India
severally. Due to adverse government policy for Export Oriented Units in
Textiles sector have no benefits left and have to be debonded.
HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT:
Your Company continues to pay focused attention on its human resources.
Cordial relations continued at all the manufacturing locations, including
Corporate Office. However there is a shortage of workmen which is effecting
production.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and nature of its business for the purchase of raw
materials including fixed assets & sale of goods and further transactions
are duly authorized recorded and reported.
By order of the Board of Directors
Place : Mumbai. (R.K. Agarwal)
Date : October 30, 2010. Chairman