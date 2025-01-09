INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON HALF YEARLY STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND YEAR TO DATE RESULTS OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

To,

The Board of Directors of

HANMAN FIT LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of standalone financial results of HANMAN FIT LIMITED (‘the Company) for the half year ended and year ended 31st March, 2024 (‘the Statement), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (‘the Regulation).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statement:

a. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Regulations; and

b. gives a true and fair view in conformity with Accounting Standard 25 “Interim Financial Reporting”, (AS 25”) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other financial information of the Company for the half year ended and year ended 31st March, 2024.

We conducted our audit of the Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

This Statement, is the responsibility of the Companys Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been compiled on the basis of standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in AS 25, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 3 3 of the Listing Regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The financial results include the results for the half year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 being the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the end of the first half of the respective financial year. Also, the figures up to the end of the first half year have only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matter.

For B L Dasharda & Associates

Chartered Accountants