iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hanman Fit Ltd Share Price

4.64
(4.98%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.21
  • Day's High4.64
  • 52 Wk High6.5
  • Prev. Close4.42
  • Day's Low4.21
  • 52 Wk Low 3.28
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E66.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.37
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hanman Fit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.21

Prev. Close

4.42

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

4.64

Day's Low

4.21

52 Week's High

6.5

52 Week's Low

3.28

Book Value

2.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.87

P/E

66.29

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Hanman Fit Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Hanman Fit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hanman Fit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.04%

Non-Promoter- 45.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hanman Fit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.01

-8.67

-8.53

-8.04

Net Worth

2.49

1.83

1.97

2.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.54

1.19

3

4.89

yoy growth (%)

-54.07

-60.36

-38.45

-50.4

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

0

As % of sales

79.99

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.31

-1.06

-1.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.82

-3.76

-2.71

-0.5

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.55

-1

-0.45

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-1.46

-1.45

1.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.07

-60.36

-38.45

-50.4

Op profit growth

-51.26

58.35

177.66

-53.15

EBIT growth

-51.47

39.19

547.92

-87.41

Net profit growth

-51.56

38.56

441.52

-85.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hanman Fit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hanman Fit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ankush Gupta

Managing Director

Akshat Gupta

Independent Director

Vishnu Pratap Dhanman Dwivedi

Independent Director

Sanvedi Parag Rane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Singh Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hanman Fit Ltd

Summary

Hanman Fit Limited (Previously known as Powerhouse Gym & Wellness Limited) was incorporated on 08 February, 2013. The Company is involved in health and fitness services and gyming business in India, committing in making India itself healthy and fit. It is USP providing world class gyming experience, facilitated by the professional trainers. The Company provides the diverse fitness services apart from the standard gyming and fitness solutions like Zumba Programme, Spa, Massage, Aerobics, Yoga, Physiotherapy and many more.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hanman Fit Ltd share price today?

The Hanman Fit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hanman Fit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hanman Fit Ltd is ₹4.87 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hanman Fit Ltd is 66.29 and 1.96 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hanman Fit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hanman Fit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hanman Fit Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹6.5 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hanman Fit Ltd?

Hanman Fit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.26%, 3 Years at 45.06%, 1 Year at 20.83%, 6 Month at 25.75%, 3 Month at -12.45% and 1 Month at 41.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hanman Fit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hanman Fit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hanman Fit Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.