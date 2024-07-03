SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.21
Prev. Close₹4.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹4.64
Day's Low₹4.21
52 Week's High₹6.5
52 Week's Low₹3.28
Book Value₹2.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.87
P/E66.29
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.01
-8.67
-8.53
-8.04
Net Worth
2.49
1.83
1.97
2.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.54
1.19
3
4.89
yoy growth (%)
-54.07
-60.36
-38.45
-50.4
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
0
As % of sales
79.99
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.31
-1.06
-1.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.82
-3.76
-2.71
-0.5
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.55
-1
-0.45
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-1.46
-1.45
1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.07
-60.36
-38.45
-50.4
Op profit growth
-51.26
58.35
177.66
-53.15
EBIT growth
-51.47
39.19
547.92
-87.41
Net profit growth
-51.56
38.56
441.52
-85.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ankush Gupta
Managing Director
Akshat Gupta
Independent Director
Vishnu Pratap Dhanman Dwivedi
Independent Director
Sanvedi Parag Rane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Singh Solanki
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hanman Fit Limited (Previously known as Powerhouse Gym & Wellness Limited) was incorporated on 08 February, 2013. The Company is involved in health and fitness services and gyming business in India, committing in making India itself healthy and fit. It is USP providing world class gyming experience, facilitated by the professional trainers. The Company provides the diverse fitness services apart from the standard gyming and fitness solutions like Zumba Programme, Spa, Massage, Aerobics, Yoga, Physiotherapy and many more.
The Hanman Fit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hanman Fit Ltd is ₹4.87 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hanman Fit Ltd is 66.29 and 1.96 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hanman Fit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hanman Fit Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹6.5 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Hanman Fit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.26%, 3 Years at 45.06%, 1 Year at 20.83%, 6 Month at 25.75%, 3 Month at -12.45% and 1 Month at 41.46%.
