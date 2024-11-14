|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Hanman Fit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per document attached. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Hanman Fit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per document attached As per document attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Hanman Fit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Please find attached outcome of BM dated 14.05.2024
