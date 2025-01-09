Hanman Fit Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.01
-8.67
-8.53
-8.04
Net Worth
2.49
1.83
1.97
2.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.7
1
1.24
1.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.19
2.83
3.21
3.63
Fixed Assets
1.86
2.21
2.64
3.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.21
0.33
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.98
0.46
0.25
0.1
Inventories
0
0.14
0.09
0.19
Inventory Days
126.56
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.19
1.53
1.81
1.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.74
-1.06
-1.46
Creditor Days
972.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.47
-0.59
-0.58
Cash
0.17
-0.04
-0.01
0.06
Total Assets
3.2
2.84
3.21
3.64
