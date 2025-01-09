iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanman Fit Ltd Balance Sheet

3.99
(-5.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.01

-8.67

-8.53

-8.04

Net Worth

2.49

1.83

1.97

2.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0.7

1

1.24

1.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.19

2.83

3.21

3.63

Fixed Assets

1.86

2.21

2.64

3.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.19

0.21

0.33

0.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.98

0.46

0.25

0.1

Inventories

0

0.14

0.09

0.19

Inventory Days

126.56

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.19

1.53

1.81

1.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.74

-1.06

-1.46

Creditor Days

972.56

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.47

-0.59

-0.58

Cash

0.17

-0.04

-0.01

0.06

Total Assets

3.2

2.84

3.21

3.64

