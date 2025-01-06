iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanman Fit Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.41
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.54

1.19

3

4.89

yoy growth (%)

-54.07

-60.36

-38.45

-50.4

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

0

As % of sales

79.99

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.31

-1.06

-1.15

As % of sales

19.34

26.05

35.24

23.63

Other costs

-1.56

-4.07

-3.96

-4.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

284.75

341.65

131.76

91.21

Operating profit

-1.55

-3.19

-2.01

-0.72

OPM

-284.1

-267.71

-67.01

-14.85

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.55

-1

-0.45

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

Other income

0.05

0

0.32

0.76

Profit before tax

-1.82

-3.76

-2.71

-0.5

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.82

-3.76

-2.71

-0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.82

-3.76

-2.71

-0.5

yoy growth (%)

-51.56

38.56

441.52

-85.36

NPM

-332.62

-315.39

-90.22

-10.25

