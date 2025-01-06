Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.54
1.19
3
4.89
yoy growth (%)
-54.07
-60.36
-38.45
-50.4
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
0
As % of sales
79.99
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.31
-1.06
-1.15
As % of sales
19.34
26.05
35.24
23.63
Other costs
-1.56
-4.07
-3.96
-4.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
284.75
341.65
131.76
91.21
Operating profit
-1.55
-3.19
-2.01
-0.72
OPM
-284.1
-267.71
-67.01
-14.85
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.55
-1
-0.45
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
Other income
0.05
0
0.32
0.76
Profit before tax
-1.82
-3.76
-2.71
-0.5
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.82
-3.76
-2.71
-0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.82
-3.76
-2.71
-0.5
yoy growth (%)
-51.56
38.56
441.52
-85.36
NPM
-332.62
-315.39
-90.22
-10.25
