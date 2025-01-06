Hanman Fit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.82
-3.76
-2.71
-0.5
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.55
-1
-0.45
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-1.46
-1.45
1.78
Other operating items
Operating
-2.18
-5.78
-5.16
0.82
Capital expenditure
-0.8
-5.3
-4.36
1.22
Free cash flow
-2.98
-11.08
-9.52
2.04
Equity raised
-12.43
-4.9
1.52
5.62
Investing
0
0
0
0.33
Financing
1.67
1.4
1.34
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.75
-14.58
-6.66
7.89
No Record Found
