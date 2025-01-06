iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanman Fit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.41
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hanman Fit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.82

-3.76

-2.71

-0.5

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.55

-1

-0.45

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-1.46

-1.45

1.78

Other operating items

Operating

-2.18

-5.78

-5.16

0.82

Capital expenditure

-0.8

-5.3

-4.36

1.22

Free cash flow

-2.98

-11.08

-9.52

2.04

Equity raised

-12.43

-4.9

1.52

5.62

Investing

0

0

0

0.33

Financing

1.67

1.4

1.34

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.75

-14.58

-6.66

7.89

