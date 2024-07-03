Hanman Fit Ltd Summary

Hanman Fit Limited (Previously known as Powerhouse Gym & Wellness Limited) was incorporated on 08 February, 2013. The Company is involved in health and fitness services and gyming business in India, committing in making India itself healthy and fit. It is USP providing world class gyming experience, facilitated by the professional trainers. The Company provides the diverse fitness services apart from the standard gyming and fitness solutions like Zumba Programme, Spa, Massage, Aerobics, Yoga, Physiotherapy and many more.